Cardi B's Green Catsuit During Paris Fashion Week Sparks a Hilarious Meme Fest

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker wears the Richard Quinn-designed outfit when taking a stroll in Paris, France one day after she and husband Offset attended a Balenciaga show.

Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B continued to steal headlines with her eccentric fashion choice. Having been photographed sporting a green catsuit during Paris Fashion Week, the "WAP" hitmaker inspired a series of memes on social media.

The 28-year-old femcee wore the catsuit when taking a stroll in Paris, France on Sunday, October 3. The outfit, which was designed by Richard Quinn, featured a skintight top that had a zipper in the front. It also consisted of a frilly bonnet and long sleeves that turned into gloves. In addition, the outfit featured pleated parachute pants that covered her feet.

Pictures of Cardi wearing the catsuit have since made their way on Twitter. It prompted one user to compare her ensemble to Will Smith's sunflower onesie, which the actor wore in an episode of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air".

Another user, meanwhile, opined, "She cute always but that look like a teletubbies outfit." A third, meanwhile, commented, "Somebody. Please… Photoshop her into sun baby from Teletubbies." Another individual asked, "Is that broccoli? Anything for a paycheck."

Some others, however, praised the wife of Offset for her one-of-a-kind outfit with one noting, "I actually like this look on her lol." Someone else exclaimed, "That's a freaking serve holy s**t." One person gushed, "So many emotions, feel like a proud mum seeing her achieve greatness and venture into fashion."

One day earlier, Cardi and Offset attended the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show at Theatre Du Chatelet. The "Bodak Yellow" raptress turned heads with her trench coat that was adorned with newsprint graphics and a massive black hat. Her spouse, meanwhile, donned a leather jacket over a hoodie with a plaid button-up tied around his waist.

Cardi took to Instagram to post some pictures from the event. In the accompanying message, she raved, "popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetyrn who walked the show! Thank you @demnagvasalia and the Balenciaga team for your hospitality! I had such an amazing experience!!"