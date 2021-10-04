 
 

Cardi B's Green Catsuit During Paris Fashion Week Sparks a Hilarious Meme Fest

Cardi B's Green Catsuit During Paris Fashion Week Sparks a Hilarious Meme Fest
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker wears the Richard Quinn-designed outfit when taking a stroll in Paris, France one day after she and husband Offset attended a Balenciaga show.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B continued to steal headlines with her eccentric fashion choice. Having been photographed sporting a green catsuit during Paris Fashion Week, the "WAP" hitmaker inspired a series of memes on social media.

The 28-year-old femcee wore the catsuit when taking a stroll in Paris, France on Sunday, October 3. The outfit, which was designed by Richard Quinn, featured a skintight top that had a zipper in the front. It also consisted of a frilly bonnet and long sleeves that turned into gloves. In addition, the outfit featured pleated parachute pants that covered her feet.

Pictures of Cardi wearing the catsuit have since made their way on Twitter. It prompted one user to compare her ensemble to Will Smith's sunflower onesie, which the actor wore in an episode of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air".

  See also...

Another user, meanwhile, opined, "She cute always but that look like a teletubbies outfit." A third, meanwhile, commented, "Somebody. Please… Photoshop her into sun baby from Teletubbies." Another individual asked, "Is that broccoli? Anything for a paycheck."

Some others, however, praised the wife of Offset for her one-of-a-kind outfit with one noting, "I actually like this look on her lol." Someone else exclaimed, "That's a freaking serve holy s**t." One person gushed, "So many emotions, feel like a proud mum seeing her achieve greatness and venture into fashion."

One day earlier, Cardi and Offset attended the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show at Theatre Du Chatelet. The "Bodak Yellow" raptress turned heads with her trench coat that was adorned with newsprint graphics and a massive black hat. Her spouse, meanwhile, donned a leather jacket over a hoodie with a plaid button-up tied around his waist.

Cardi took to Instagram to post some pictures from the event. In the accompanying message, she raved, "popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetyrn who walked the show! Thank you @demnagvasalia and the Balenciaga team for your hospitality! I had such an amazing experience!!"

You can share this post!

NBA Star Andrew Wiggins Gets COVID Vaccine After Vowing to Fight Against It
Related Posts
Cardi B Debunks Tummy Tuck Speculation After 'Crazy A**' Childbirth

Cardi B Debunks Tummy Tuck Speculation After 'Crazy A**' Childbirth

Cardi B Flaunts Post-Baby Body on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Cardi B Flaunts Post-Baby Body on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

Most Read
Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic
Celebrity

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

Rihanna Leaves Yung Baby Tate in Tears With Support Following Body-Shaming Comments

Rihanna Leaves Yung Baby Tate in Tears With Support Following Body-Shaming Comments

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Leo Robinton

Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Leo Robinton

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday