Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Problem' raptress has been open about undergoing plastic surgery as she previously admitted to having breast implants and getting a nose job done in interviews for magazines.

Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Some pictures of 10-year-old Iggy Azalea have somehow found their way out online. Upon discovering the photos, many fans took to social media to express how the "Fancy" hitmaker looks totally different than today.

Posting a side-by-side picture of younger Iggy and now-Iggy, a Twitter user wrote, "Shorty became a totally different person." Another user refused to believe that they are the same person, commenting, "That is not her ! Y'all lying."

"She went from trailer to tailored," someone added. "This is beyond a 'glow up'…this is pure witchcraft lmao!" another comment read.

However, not all were trolling the Australian star. Some fans jumped into her defense, writing, "She still had shape tho. give credit where it's due . We all have bad pics. Dig up some of y'all old ones post em let's see tuh." Echoing the sentiment, another person noted, "Idc she look good now f**k it."

The "Problem" raptress has been open about undergoing plastic surgery. She admitted to having breast implants during a Vogue interview. "When I first got to the States, people told me I should think about modeling. So I went to a few agencies, but once they measured my body they didn't like me anymore," she shared. "I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I'd thought about it my entire life."

She also claimed that she got a nose job done in a interview for Seventeen magazine. "I'm not denying it. Denying it is lame," the ex of Playboi Carti said. "I don't think you should be ashamed if you made a change to yourself, which is why I've spoken about the changes I've made, like with my breasts."

The mom of one continued, "Your perception of yourself can change a lot over time, so I think it's important to wait and make sure it's the right choice."