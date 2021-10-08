 
 

Kate McKinnon Transforms Into Carole Baskin in First Pics of Peacock's 'Tiger King' Series

Peacock has yet to set a release date for 'Joe Exotic' (working title), but the upcoming limited series will be based on journalist Robert Moor's Wondery podcast 'Joe Exotic: Tiger King'.

AceShowbiz - The first set picture from Peacock's "Tiger King" series has found its way out online. In the new photos, Kate McKinnon can be seen channelling Carole Baskin, the controversial CEO of Big Cat Rescue that she will be playing on the series.

Kate was spotted for the first time in character while filming in Queensland, Australia. For her transformation, the "Saturday Night Live" star donned hair extensions. The actress completed the look with a cardigan over a printed blouse and denim jeans.

Also photographed on the set was Kyle MacLachlan. The "Twin Peaks" alum portrays Carole's second husband Howard Baskin. He could be seen wearing grayed hair, glasses and a flannel button-up shirt.

Peacock has yet to set a release date for "Joe Exotic" (working title), but it will be based on journalist Robert Moor's Wondery podcast "Joe Exotic: Tiger King". The series will be exploring Carole's rivalry with Joe Exotic, the former zookeeper of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Back in September 23, Carole blasted Netflix following a new teaser for upcoming season 2 of its popular documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness". The teaser also includes a brief appearance of Joe, who is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence for attempting a murder-for-hire plot aimed at Carole and violating federal wildlife laws.

In an interview with Variety, Carole criticized "Tiger King" directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode for putting out season 2 too soon. "I know some people who have been involved in it and they were doing more filming, so I assumed at some point they would come out with a 'Tiger King 2'," the animal rights activist said. "It took them five years to put together the first one, so I thought it would be a lot longer."

In another statement, the Big Cat Rescue owner questioned they put out a 'Tiger King 2' when Joe Schreibvogel a.k.a. Joe Exotic was in jail. She added, "Rebecca Chaiklin [director of Tiger King] said she wanted to 'clear the air' about what they did to me in 'Tiger King'. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal."

