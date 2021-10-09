 
 

Brian Laundrie's Father Joins the Search for His Fugitive Son

Brian Laundrie's Father Joins the Search for His Fugitive Son
Instagram
Celebrity

In related news, police has responded to claims that freshly abandoned campsite is discovered by authorities while scouring the Carlton Reserve in Florida.

  • Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brian Laundrie's father has joined effort to find the YouTuber, who has been named as person of interest in his fiancee Gabby Petito's (Gabrielle Petito) murder. According to the Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino, Chris Laundrie started joining the search on Thursday, October 7.

"Chris Laundrie is assisting Law Enforcement today in the search for Brian," Bertolino shared in a statement. "Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve."

The lawyer also noted that Laundrie's parents "provided this information verbally three weeks ago," but "it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better." The statement continued, "The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well, but the parents have been cooperating since the search began."

  See also...

In related news, police has responded to claims that freshly abandoned campsite was discovered by authorities while scouring the Carlton Reserve in Florida. A source previously told that traces of a campsite, which was believed to belong to Brian, were found inside the 25,000-acre nature preserve consisting primarily of swampy wetlands.

However, a police spokes person confirmed to PEOPLE that no such campsite was found.

Brian has been wanted after police issued a warrant arrest for him for his credit card activities following Gabby's disappearance. Gabby was reported missing by her parents on September 11 as she was on a cross-country trip with Brian. However, it turned out that he returned home to Florida alone in the van they had been using for the trip on September 1.

He and his family stayed silent even after Gabby's parents texted and called them, asking for Gabby's whereabouts when they could not get contact with her. Brian's parents then reported that Brian himself was missing on September 14, but many believed that he's just hiding.

You can share this post!

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Nick Cannon Jokingly Apologizes to Ex Mariah Carey for Giving Their Twins Cellphones
Related Posts
Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Most Read
Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Celebrity

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

B. Simone Defends Herself Following Backlash for Charging $10 to Be 'Close Friends'

B. Simone Defends Herself Following Backlash for Charging $10 to Be 'Close Friends'

DaBaby Fuming After Accused of Trying to Woo a Married Woman

DaBaby Fuming After Accused of Trying to Woo a Married Woman

Dave Chappelle Slams DaBaby Cancellation Over Homophobic Remarks, but Not for Killing a Man

Dave Chappelle Slams DaBaby Cancellation Over Homophobic Remarks, but Not for Killing a Man