 
 

Bill Ward Hopes to Do One Final Album With Black Sabbath

Putting contract dispute that kept him out of the heavy metal band's reunion behind him, the veteran drummer insists that he does not think any less of Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has called on his bandmates to regroup one last time and record a final album.

Contract disputes kept Bill out of the band's last reunion and their album "13", but now he's prepared to put the past behind him and step back into the studio with Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler.

"I talked to Ozzy two nights ago," Bill tells U.K. newspaper Metro. "A lot of things have crossed between us and there's new boundaries that I've had to build, but I don't think any less of them."

  See also...

"I've been working with Tony since 1964, when I was 16 years old. They're my brothers and I love them," the 73-year-old further assures. "As far as I'm concerned, the book's never closed with Sabbath! I'm writing like a demon, I'm living life."

"My biggest contention has been, 'Let's make another album.' Nothing live necessarily, because I'm looking at what I can realistically do," he goes on to say. "The way I play the drums, it's becoming tougher as I get older."

"I haven't spoken to the guys about it, but I have talked to a couple of people in management about the possibility of making a recording, which I can do safely, even with COVID around. I can lay down a track at my studio in Los Angeles. I'm very open-minded about doing something like that."

On his relationship with his former bandmates, Bill adds, "Ozzy and I were the guys that pissed about a lot. We went through a lot together, but I had a close relationship with Tony and Geezer as well. I was close with all the guys."

