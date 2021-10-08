Renee Zellweger Wears Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Thing About Pam'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza TV

The Oscar winner, who portrays real-life killer Pam Hupp on the NBC series, is completely unrecognizable when she is caught on camera sporting the controversial suit during filming.

AceShowbiz - Renee Zellweger decided to wear a fat suit instead of gaining weight for "The Thing About Pam". The Oscar winner, who portrays real-life killer Pam Hupp on the NBC series, looked unrecognizable when she's spotted donning the controversial suit during recent filming.

When shooting in New Orleans earlier this week, the 52-year-old was seen wearing the suit underneath a red T-shirt and jeans. She finished off her outfit with a puffy white jacket and matching boots. In some pictures surfacing online, she could be seen carrying a supersized "Chill Chugz" soda cup.

"The Thing About Pam" is based on the bizarre real-life case of Betsy Faria, whose husband Russ was convicted of her brutal murder, although he insisted he did not kill her. His conviction was later overturned. The brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme that involved Pam Hupp, who is serving a life sentence for the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger.

On the true-crime show, the "Bridget Jones's Baby" actress is set to star opposite Josh Duhamel. As for the ex-husband of Fergie (Stacy Ferguson), he will star as Russ' defense attorney.

It remains unclear why Renee opted for a fat suit for the project. Fellow actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Paulson previously expressed their remorse for wearing it for their roles after being dragged for promoting fatphobia.

Sarah, who wore the suit for her role as Linda Tripp on "Impeachment: American Crime Story", recently admitted to The Los Angeles Times, "It's very hard for me to talk about this without feeling like I'm making excuses." She added, "There's a lot of controversy around actors and fat suits, and I think that controversy is a legitimate one."

"I think fat phobia is real. I think to pretend otherwise causes further harm," Sarah further acknowledged. "And it is a very important conversation to be had."