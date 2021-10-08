Laura Bush Hopes Premature Granddaughter Cora Will Be Out of NICU 'Pretty Soon'

Instagram Celebrity

When making an appearance on 'Today' show, the former First Lady says that the Bush family's newest addition 'is doing great' though she was born 'just a little tiny premature baby.'

AceShowbiz - Laura Bush is giving a health update on her granddaughter Cora, who was born premature and placed in the NICU. In a new interview, the former First Lady hopes that the Bush family's newest addition will be out of the hospital "pretty soon."

In the Thursday, October 7 episode of "Today" show, the 74-year-old sat down with her daughter and Barbara Bush's twin sister Jenna Bush Hager to talk about the family's new bundle of joy, who was born six weeks sooner than expected. "Cora Georgia Coyne arrived a bit early, but right on time for our family, who adores her," Jenna said during the segment.

"The baby who was supposed to be born in New York was born instead in Portland, Maine. We're thrilled with that darling little baby and I know Barbara and Craig are too," Laura said of her granddaughter. She then shared, "I went every day to hold the baby at the hospital. So we're looking forward to the baby being able to get out of the intensive care nursery. Pretty soon, I hope."

Offering more details of the newborn girl's current condition, Laura explained, "She's just a little tiny premature baby, but she's doing great." Mrs. Bush also told the viewers how her husband, former President George W. Bush, reacted to being a namesake for the baby girl.

"It was really great. Cora Georgia, she'll have to be his favorite," Laura said with a laugh. In response, her daughter Jenna, who shares 8-year-old Margaret Laura, 6-year-old Poppy Louise and 2-year-old Henry Harold with her husband Henry Hager, quipped, "No! What about my children? Don't tell him that. He liked the namesake, of course."

Laura's daughter Barbara welcomed her first child with her husband Craig Coyne on Monday, September 27. Announcing the exciting news was the Bush family via Twitter. "With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," the statement began. "Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married."

In a separate Twitter post, the announcement continued to gush over the family's new addition. "Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," so read the statement from the former president.

Barbara's twin sister Jenna also took to her Instagram page to celebrate the baby's arrival. "Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)" wrote the TV host.

"I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama," Jenna continued alongside a series of photos from the hospital. "And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j."