 
 

NeNe Leakes Has Message for 'Gentlemen' Sliding Into Her DMs After Husband Gregg's Death

NeNe Leakes Has Message for 'Gentlemen' Sliding Into Her DMs After Husband Gregg's Death
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star, whose husband died in September of colon cancer, decides to give them a shout-out on her Instagram Story.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes has received a lot of support from family, friends and fans in the wake of her husband Gregg Leakes' death. The support also apparently came from a few men who slid into her DMs.

The former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star decided to give them a shout-out on her Instagram Story which she shared on Wednesday, October 6. "Thank you to everybody. All the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y'all too," she cheekily said. After playfully wiggling her eyebrows, NeNe said, "Heyyy!"

"I'm just over here doing me right now, but hey!" she continued. While the reality TV star seemingly insinuated that she's planning to be back in the dating game just yet, she said, "I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you."

  See also...

NeNe's husband Gregg died at 66 on September 1 after a battle with colon cancer. "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement at the time.

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time," the statement continued.

NeNe then shared how she's coping after Gregg's death. "I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So, trying to keep my mind off of... events that recently happened," she revealed. "Love you guys. I'm OK and I'm pushing through."

"I have good days and bad days. But... they said it's normal. So, some days I'm up. Some days I'm down," NeNe added. "... Good days and bad days, pushing through," she went on sharing.

You can share this post!

Kelly Clarkson Nabs Two Other Properties in Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Renee Zellweger Wears Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Thing About Pam'
Related Posts
Nene Leakes Gets Makeover as She Starts 'New Normal' After Husband's Death

Nene Leakes Gets Makeover as She Starts 'New Normal' After Husband's Death

NeNe Leakes Hosts Life Celebration for Husband Gregg Nearly One Week After His Death

NeNe Leakes Hosts Life Celebration for Husband Gregg Nearly One Week After His Death

NeNe Leakes Pays Tribute to Late Husband Gregg With Heartfelt Dancing Video

NeNe Leakes Pays Tribute to Late Husband Gregg With Heartfelt Dancing Video

NeNe Leakes Mourning Death of Cancer-Stricken Husband

NeNe Leakes Mourning Death of Cancer-Stricken Husband

Most Read
Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Celebrity

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail