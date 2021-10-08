NeNe Leakes Has Message for 'Gentlemen' Sliding Into Her DMs After Husband Gregg's Death

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star, whose husband died in September of colon cancer, decides to give them a shout-out on her Instagram Story.

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes has received a lot of support from family, friends and fans in the wake of her husband Gregg Leakes' death. The support also apparently came from a few men who slid into her DMs.

The former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star decided to give them a shout-out on her Instagram Story which she shared on Wednesday, October 6. "Thank you to everybody. All the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y'all too," she cheekily said. After playfully wiggling her eyebrows, NeNe said, "Heyyy!"

"I'm just over here doing me right now, but hey!" she continued. While the reality TV star seemingly insinuated that she's planning to be back in the dating game just yet, she said, "I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you."

NeNe's husband Gregg died at 66 on September 1 after a battle with colon cancer. "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement at the time.

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time," the statement continued.

NeNe then shared how she's coping after Gregg's death. "I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So, trying to keep my mind off of... events that recently happened," she revealed. "Love you guys. I'm OK and I'm pushing through."

"I have good days and bad days. But... they said it's normal. So, some days I'm up. Some days I'm down," NeNe added. "... Good days and bad days, pushing through," she went on sharing.