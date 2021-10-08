 
 

Pooh Shiesty Gets Support From Juicy J as He Faces Life in Prison for Shooting Man in the Butt

Days earlier, the 'Back in Blood' hitmaker gave a shout-out to fellow rapper Meek Mill from prison as he expressed his excitement for receiving four nominations on the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

AceShowbiz - Pooh Shiesty has found support in Juicy J. After it's reported that the incarcerated rapper is facing life in prison for shooting a man in the butt during a robbery, the "Shell Shocked" spitter took to social media to send prayers to his pal.

On Thursday morning, October 7, Juicy J took to his Twitter account to declare, "Free @pooh_shiesty." The MC, whose real name is Jordan Michael Houston III, added, "We praying for you mane."

Shiesty has been in police custody after his bonds got revoked in June. At first, he was granted a $10,000 bond by a judge in his Miami-Dade shooting case on May 30, in which he allegedly shot one of the security guards at the King of Diamonds nightclub.

Unfortunately, another judge decided to keep Shiesty in prison. The "Back in Blood" rapper's other bond in his October 2020 shooting case in Florida also got revoked.

In the 2020 case, Shiesty, along with friends Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa, arranged a meeting in the parking lot of the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands to buy marijuana and "high-end athletic sneakers." However, once the sellers arrived at the spot, the musical artist and his pals refused to pay for the items.

It was reported that Shiesty, who is signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records and Atlantic Records, shot one of the men in the butt. His friend Brown, meanwhile, fired a gunshot to another guy in the hip. The group then left the scene.

Shiesty has since been hit with three federal charges, including Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of Violent Crime, Hobbs Act Robbery Conspiracy and Discharging a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. He is set to appear in a court hearing on October 25 after withdrawing his request to delay the trial, according to Rolling Stone.

Earlier this week, Shiesty expressed his excitement for receiving four nominations at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards, including Song of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse for his "Back In Blood" featuring Lil Durk. "Live from the cell, mane. Go tune into the mothaf**kin' BET Awards. We got big nominations," he first said during a phone call on Monday, October 4. He then added, "Shout out to Meek Mill, mane. Real n***a."

