 
 

Tom Daley Opens Up on 'Very Strange Relationship With Food'

Tom Daley Opens Up on 'Very Strange Relationship With Food'
WENN
Celebrity

The British Olympic diver reveals his battle with body image which caused bulimia, admitting he felt 'guilty and shameful' for eating and used to make himself throw up.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olympic diving champion Tom Daley has revealed his past battle with bulimia and still has an unhealthy relationship with food.

The first British diver to win four Olympic medals told The Guardian he used to force himself to be sick in 2012, the year of the London Olympics.

"I used to make myself throw up, in 2012. I weigh myself every day," he shared. "I've had a very strange relationship with food and my body image."

"I guess it is a mild form of (eating disorder). Men always seem to not have eating disorders, and it's hard to talk about it. But I would consider myself to be someone that has very much struggled with body image, and eating, and feeling guilty and shameful of the things that I eat."

Tom insisted his issues have nothing to do with public scrutiny but stem from the way he was spoken to during training.

  See also...

"You have these body issues as an athlete. Lots of people would look at athletes and be like, 'What are you talking about? You're an athlete, you're in shape, you have nothing to worry about...' "

"My body image (issues) came from within my sport - it was hammered into me that I was overweight and needed to lose weight in order to perform."

"But especially as a diver, you're up on the diving board and you're so naked, so visible, so it's quite hard to be content with your body, because you always want to be better."

Tom - who shares three-year-old son Robbie with his Oscar-winning screenwriter husband Dustin Lance Black - admitted some of the photoshoots he took part in when he was younger would now be deemed inappropriate. But he assured fans he never felt "taken advantage of."

"I don't know if there would be shoots of maybe 14-, 15-, 16-year-old boys in their trunks, with water thrown all over them, now. I know there definitely wouldn't be girls doing that," he added.

"It's hard to say what's right and what's wrong. Looking back, it made me feel more mature; I never felt taken advantage of in any way."

You can share this post!

Woody Harrelson Involved in Bar Fight With Fan

Macaulay Culkin's Brother Kieran Acknowledges Their Father Is 'Not a Good Person'
Related Posts
Tom Daley Shows Off His Own Knitted Olympic Cardigan

Tom Daley Shows Off His Own Knitted Olympic Cardigan

Tom Daley Shows Off Dog Sweater He Knitted in Viral Tokyo Olympics Photo

Tom Daley Shows Off Dog Sweater He Knitted in Viral Tokyo Olympics Photo

Tom Daley Gushes Over Tokyo Olympic Village as He Gives Fans Tour

Tom Daley Gushes Over Tokyo Olympic Village as He Gives Fans Tour

Tom Daley and Husband Dustin Lance Black Welcome First Child

Tom Daley and Husband Dustin Lance Black Welcome First Child

Most Read
Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Celebrity

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail