 
 

Woody Harrelson Involved in Bar Fight With Fan

Woody Harrelson Involved in Bar Fight With Fan
WENN
Celebrity

Arrest has reportedly been made after the 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' actor got into a physical altercation with a male fan at a bar in Washington D.C.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Woody Harrelson has let his fists fly after a fan reportedly assaulted him at a rooftop bar in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (06Oct21) night.

"The Hunger Games" star was hanging out at the Watergate Hotel with one of his daughters when a male, who was allegedly drunk, began snapping photos of them, according to The Washington Post.

Sources claim Woody walked over to the man and asked him to delete the photos before the two began arguing and the man then lunged at Harrelson.

The actor told police the stranger tried to grab his neck and that he punched the man in self-defence at the Top of the Gate bar. Washington D.C. police chiefs confirmed the incident to The Washington Post.

  See also...

The suspect then fled to his hotel room in the Watergate, but was later arrested.

Criminal charges have yet to be filed and the suspect's name has not been released.

Woody was questioned by police but has not been charged with any crime as officers determined he had indeed been defending himself.

Harrelson is staying at the famed hotel while he is filming "The White House Plumbers", an HBO series about the notorious break-in that led to the downfall of 1970s U.S. president Richard Nixon.

On the big screen, Woody Harrelson stars in action thriller "Kate" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" this year. He will next be seen in action comedy "The Man from Toronto" and dark comedy "Triangle of Sadness".

You can share this post!

Diplo Hits Back at Ex-Lover and Accuses Her of Extortion Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Tom Daley Opens Up on 'Very Strange Relationship With Food'
Related Posts
Woody Harrelson Narrating Movie About Soil Regeneration to Reduce Climate Change

Woody Harrelson Narrating Movie About Soil Regeneration to Reduce Climate Change

Woody Harrelson to Reunite With Marisa Tomei for 'All in the Family' Live Special

Woody Harrelson to Reunite With Marisa Tomei for 'All in the Family' Live Special

Woody Harrelson: I Got Kicked Out of Nursery School and First Grade

Woody Harrelson: I Got Kicked Out of Nursery School and First Grade

Most Read
Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Celebrity

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail