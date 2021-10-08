Woody Harrelson Involved in Bar Fight With Fan

WENN Celebrity

Arrest has reportedly been made after the 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' actor got into a physical altercation with a male fan at a bar in Washington D.C.

AceShowbiz - Woody Harrelson has let his fists fly after a fan reportedly assaulted him at a rooftop bar in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (06Oct21) night.

"The Hunger Games" star was hanging out at the Watergate Hotel with one of his daughters when a male, who was allegedly drunk, began snapping photos of them, according to The Washington Post.

Sources claim Woody walked over to the man and asked him to delete the photos before the two began arguing and the man then lunged at Harrelson.

The actor told police the stranger tried to grab his neck and that he punched the man in self-defence at the Top of the Gate bar. Washington D.C. police chiefs confirmed the incident to The Washington Post.

The suspect then fled to his hotel room in the Watergate, but was later arrested.

Criminal charges have yet to be filed and the suspect's name has not been released.

Woody was questioned by police but has not been charged with any crime as officers determined he had indeed been defending himself.

Harrelson is staying at the famed hotel while he is filming "The White House Plumbers", an HBO series about the notorious break-in that led to the downfall of 1970s U.S. president Richard Nixon.

On the big screen, Woody Harrelson stars in action thriller "Kate" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" this year. He will next be seen in action comedy "The Man from Toronto" and dark comedy "Triangle of Sadness".