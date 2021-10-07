NLE Choppa Calls Kyrie Irving 'King' for His Anti-Vax Stance

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to social media, the 18-year-old 'Walk Em Down' rapper also rants against 'jobs, schools, and sport teams' who force people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

AceShowbiz - NLE Choppa has supported Kyrie Irving for his anti-vax stance. After the NBA star came out against the COVID-19 vaccine, the "Walk Em Down" rapper took to social media to praise the athlete and call him a "king."

Making use of Twitter, the 18-year-old first lashed out at those who force people to take the jab. "F**k all jobs, schools, and sport teams who are forcing people to take vaccines. When will we realize we are the need without us there's no them," he first argued.

"I don't mind people taking the vaccine but for the people who refuses to take it how is it right for them to be jobless," Choppa, real name Bryson Lashun Potts, added. He then penned in a separate post, "Stand on it king @KyrieIrving."

The post arrived after it's reported that Irving was unable to practice with the Nets in Brooklyn because he has yet to get vaccinated. Aside from Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal and Jonathan Isaac are also unvaccinated.

Shaquille O'Neal has since slammed Irving for his COVID-19 vaccination stance. "I would go upstairs and say, 'Get him up out of here,' " he said on CBS Sports Radio's "Tiki and Tierney". He further stated, "We can win with a two-punch and a great shooter and some rebounders like we got. Get his a** up out of here. Whoever owns the Nets, get his a** up out of here."

Meanwhile, adult website and social network Stripchat offered Irving a lifetime VIP subscription for free if he gets just one dose of a COVID vaccine. "We just saw the headline news that it's possible you will be losing out on $400k per home game if you do not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It would be such a shame to lose tens of millions of dollars and it would disappoint all NBA fans who love to watch you play," the company said in a statement.

"We know that the scientific community and NBA have been unable to offer you everything you want to get this vaccine, but we think we might just have the thing to influence you," it added. "If you get the first COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) before the start of the regular NBA season, we will grant you Stripchat VIP access for life with an ultimate subscription to serve every need you could possibly have."