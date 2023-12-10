 

NLE Choppa to Serve One Year of Probation After Taking Plea Deal in Gun and Drug Case

NLE Choppa to Serve One Year of Probation After Taking Plea Deal in Gun and Drug Case
Instagram
Celebrity

The specifics of his probation remain undisclosed but may include regular check-ins with a probation officer and a requirement to abide by the law, and he is allowed to travel domestically and internationally.

  • Dec 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - NLE Choppa managed to avoid jail time in his 2022 gun and drug case. The "Camelot" rapper reportedly has been sentenced to one-year probation after taking a plea deal.

The case had been ongoing since March 2021 and concluded on Friday, December 8 at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The emcee pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges and agreed to one-year probation. Thus, the drug charge was dropped.

The specifics of his probation remain undisclosed but may include regular check-ins with a probation officer and a requirement to abide by the law. While on probation, he is allowed to travel domestically and internationally.

  Editors' Pick

Choppa was arrested on March 28, 2021, after he was caught breaking into a tow yard in Florida. According to the affidavit, a dispatcher, who worked at the tow yard, watched on a live feed as two cars pulled up to the unoccupied structure. The officer witnessed as two men wearing black masks jumped over the fence and searched the property.

When officers arrived, Choppa, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, and the other two men, Zyrion Matlock and Thony Coleman, were still sitting in their car in the parking lot of the business. To the officers, the Memphis rapper admitted he broke into the property to retrieve a watch from a car that was towed during an unrelated incident.

Authorities, however, later disclosed that the car in question was not at that particular tow yard. As the three men exited the car, officers also found some firearms, a Glock 27 and an AK-47 Draco pistol, that Choppa and his friends were trying to hide by sitting on them. None of them admitted to ownership of the guns.

Police also found a purple and yellow backpack that had seven grams of marijuana and three and a half Xanax pills inside. Choppa admitted the bag was his. He was subsequently charged with burglary, possession of a firearm without permit, possession of Xanax and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Terrence Howard Hits CAA With New Lawsuit Over 'Empire' Salary

Bhad Bhabie Flashes Baby Bump in First Public Outing Since Pregnancy Reveal
Related Posts
NLE Choppa Spotted Offering Prayer in New Video After Converting to Islam

NLE Choppa Spotted Offering Prayer in New Video After Converting to Islam

NLE Choppa Announces New EP After Brief Disappearance

NLE Choppa Announces New EP After Brief Disappearance

NLE Choppa Apologizes for Making People Worried After His Mom Voices Concern About His Whereabouts

NLE Choppa Apologizes for Making People Worried After His Mom Voices Concern About His Whereabouts

NLE Choppa's Mom Assures Rapper Is 'OK' After Asking Public's Help to Find His Whereabouts

NLE Choppa's Mom Assures Rapper Is 'OK' After Asking Public's Help to Find His Whereabouts

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing