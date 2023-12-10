NLE Choppa to Serve One Year of Probation After Taking Plea Deal in Gun and Drug Case

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - NLE Choppa managed to avoid jail time in his 2022 gun and drug case. The "Camelot" rapper reportedly has been sentenced to one-year probation after taking a plea deal.

The case had been ongoing since March 2021 and concluded on Friday, December 8 at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The emcee pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges and agreed to one-year probation. Thus, the drug charge was dropped.

The specifics of his probation remain undisclosed but may include regular check-ins with a probation officer and a requirement to abide by the law. While on probation, he is allowed to travel domestically and internationally.

Choppa was arrested on March 28, 2021, after he was caught breaking into a tow yard in Florida. According to the affidavit, a dispatcher, who worked at the tow yard, watched on a live feed as two cars pulled up to the unoccupied structure. The officer witnessed as two men wearing black masks jumped over the fence and searched the property.

When officers arrived, Choppa, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, and the other two men, Zyrion Matlock and Thony Coleman, were still sitting in their car in the parking lot of the business. To the officers, the Memphis rapper admitted he broke into the property to retrieve a watch from a car that was towed during an unrelated incident.

Authorities, however, later disclosed that the car in question was not at that particular tow yard. As the three men exited the car, officers also found some firearms, a Glock 27 and an AK-47 Draco pistol, that Choppa and his friends were trying to hide by sitting on them. None of them admitted to ownership of the guns.

Police also found a purple and yellow backpack that had seven grams of marijuana and three and a half Xanax pills inside. Choppa admitted the bag was his. He was subsequently charged with burglary, possession of a firearm without permit, possession of Xanax and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

