Kathy Griffin Receives Third Covid Jab Amid Cancer Battle

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Hell of a Story' star has gotten her third dose of Covid vaccine as she's eligible for booster shot after having half of her lung removed due to cancer.

Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kathy Griffin has received her COVID-19 booster shot.

The comedian, who is battling lung cancer, took to Instagram to share a snap of herself receiving a Moderna vaccine booster at her doctor's office.

"3rd Moderna shot AND a flu shot! Yes. Fear me," she penned.

Kathy shared the same shot on Twitter and added, "Ummm, just got 3rd shot of Moderna AND a flu shot in the other arm."

Griffin had half of her left lung removed following her diagnosis and is therefore eligible for a third dose of the vaccine given that she's an immunocompromised person.

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) states that people with cancer are "more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19" because cancer treatment can often weaken the body's ability to fight off disease.

Kathy Griffin struggled with her vocal cord following surgery, "One thing that sucks about cancer, it's hard to focus on anything else when one is experiencing shortness of breath, deep coughing, pain, extreme fatigue & in my case, vocal chord issues (sic)."

However, she could still see the lighter side of her condition as she loved using it to "clap back" at her critics.

She quipped, "One thing that doesn't suck about cancer...how shameless I am when clapping back at people who dare to sass Ms. Kathy about anything with 'Really, d**khead??? TRY CANCER!' I cannot get enough of it."