Paris Hilton Left Emotional by Sarah Silverman's Apology Over MTV Awards Jokes

WENN Celebrity

The 'This Is Paris' star has responded to the comedienne's apologetic statement over the 2007 MTV Movie Awards jokes, admitting she was moved by the funnywoman's apology.

Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton was "really moved' when Sarah Silverman apologised for joking about her DUI arrest during the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

The heiress reflected earlier this week on how uncomfortable she felt about the gag, prompting the comic to say sorry on a new episode of her podcast, and now the "Stars Are Blind" hitmaker has thanked Sarah for speaking up.

"I was not expecting an apology. I wasn't asking for one, that was just my sister, you know, being very protective and wanting an apology. So, yeah, I was very shocked when I got it," Paris said during an impromptu episode of her "This Is Paris" podcast on Thursday (04Mar21).

"(Sarah) was so genuine and so sweet and it really moved me. I felt emotional hearing it and I could tell that she really did mean what she said as she was apologising."

In her apology, Sarah recalled how her "heart sank" when she saw how upset Paris was about her joke - in which she claimed the bars on her cell would be painted to "look like penises" so she was worried the socialite would "break her teeth" - and she wrote a letter afterwards to say sorry, but never received a reply.

Paris insisted she never received the letter and admitted it would have "meant a lot" to her if she had.

'I got a little emotional because I was like that's actually really sweet because... It just didn't seem that way," she mused. "But obviously, when you're up there doing a comedy sketch it's not like you're gonna be how you truly feel inside sometimes. And, yeah, I just really really want to thank you for saying that to me."

"Who did not pass me on that letter? Because I would have loved to read it many years ago because that night at the MTV Awards haunted me for a very long time."

"Apologies are never late, so it's okay. We can start a clean, fresh slate... And I just wanna just leave a message to her. To say something back: Thank you. I really, really appreciate you doing that. I know it is difficult for anyone to apologise and for someone to do that really means a lot."

After Paris and her sister, Nicky Hilton, reflected earlier this week on the incident, Sarah said she was "really sorry."

"I regretted the jokes not years later, but kind of immediately," she said. I wrote to let her know, but I know now that the letter didn't get to her. So, here I am, 14 years later, telling you, Paris, that I am really sorry. I was then and I am, much more completely and with far more understanding, I think, now."

"I felt it the second I saw your face that night. It feels terrible to know you have hurt someone and it's important to make it right. So, I hope this does that."

The "Wreck-It Ralph" star then called the joke "ugly" and said she has been trying to "change with the times" over the last 14 years to make sure she has "heart."