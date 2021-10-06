Ronda Rousey Flaunts Her Postpartum Body, Says She's 'Looking Forward' to Training Again

Instagram Celebrity

Revealing that she 'lost a lifetime of muscle' during her first pregnancy, the retired mixed martial artist says she is determined to get back in shape after she is fully recovered.

AceShowbiz - Ronda Rousey is giving a look at her post-baby body. When showing off her physique after welcoming her first child with husband Travis Browne, the retired mixed martial artist said she's "looking forward" to training again.

On Tuesday, October 5, the first-time mother shared on Instagram some mirror selfies that saw her wearing a black bra and gray underwear. In the caption, she wrote, "10 days postpartum - my mom @annmaria7gen went back to training 6 days after having my sister Maria, then made weight and won the judo US Open 6 weeks later… when she was pregnant with me she only gained 12 pounds - and I was an 8 lbs baby!"

Inspired by her mom, Ronda declared, "I've decided to let her keep those records." She then added, "My body seems to be recovering faster than I hoped, but I won't really know if Po tossed a grenade on the way out till my 6 week checkup. Since breaking both my hands and getting pregnant it feels like I lost a lifetime of muscle - it's easy to get discouraged over all that lost progress."

"But if anything I'm looking forward to getting cleared to train again even more," the 34-year-old concluded her message. "This is an opportunity start over and mold my body into its next phase #BaddestMomOnThePlanet #ThisIsntEvenMyFinalForm (and yes that is a maternity bra and I did crop out the ice pack in my underwear)."

The post came more than a week after Ronda announced her baby's arrival. On September 27, she took to Instagram to post a photo of her newborn daughter underneath her white T-shirt with the infant's hand resting against her chest. She then added another picture that showed the infant's hand on top of her father's tattooed body.

In addition to offering glimpses of her baby girl, the professional wrestler revealed the name of the newborn. In the accompaniment of the post, she penned, "La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo Brown."

While the baby is Ronda's first child with Travis, it's his third. The 39-year-old athlete is also a father to two children, Kaleo and Keawe, from his previous marriage to Erin Browne.