 
 

B. Simone Defends Herself Following Backlash for Charging $10 to Be 'Close Friends'

B. Simone Defends Herself Following Backlash for Charging $10 to Be 'Close Friends'
Instagram
Celebrity

Claudia Jordan also chimes in, defending the social media influencer, saying, 'Why not? Everyone giving content away and as we see the true winners are mark zuckerberg.'

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - B. Simone has fired back at critics who blasted her for her uncoventional way to secure a bag on Instagram. The social media influencer asked her followers to pay $10 to be added to her "Close Friends" list in order to get access to footage from her vacation in Mexico.

"VIP ONLY. If you aren't on my close friends you are truly missing out! I'm heading to Mexico in two days you don't wanna miss this! All my vacation footage be on my close friends," so she announced on Tuesday, October 5. "LINK IN BIO! You will be added within 48 hours. Good luck."

Upon knowing her offer, Internet users were quick to slam Simone for it. "I don't know if it's giving desperate or what," one person said. Someone added, "It'll be on Youtube the next day i'll wait chile..."

  See also...

"Something is seriously wrong with social media influencers. They love to capitalize and profit off of poor people. Just hope people ain't this damn desperate," another critic noted. Another comment read, "Girl please we in a pandemic and losing jobs and y'all wanna sustain a status by trying to dig in our pockets how bout we start charging y'all IG celebs to even want to be a follower of urs stop begging us and get a gig this ain't it sis move around."

In response to the criticism, Simone stood up for herself. "It's 1.40$ a day relax and 3000 plus people (and counting) seem to want this content ! If you don't want to be on my close friends then I'm not talking to you. see you 3k people in Mexico," she wrote in the comment section of The Neighboorhood Talk's post on Instagram.

Claudia Jordan also chimed in, defending the Instagram personality. She wrote, "Why not? Everyone giving content away and as we see the true winners are mark zuckerberg. If they're willing to pay for it why the hell not?" Meanwhile, Bobby Lytes thought that it was such a "smart" strategy.

You can share this post!

Ray J Clarifies Report of Him Being Hospitalized Alone in Miami With Pneumonia

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance
Related Posts
B. Simone Laughs Off Claims About Her Plagiarizing Her Viral Valentine's Day PSA Video

B. Simone Laughs Off Claims About Her Plagiarizing Her Viral Valentine's Day PSA Video

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

B. Simone Admits She Gets Anxiety Because of Fans' Rude Behavior

B. Simone Admits She Gets Anxiety Because of Fans' Rude Behavior

B. Simone Under Fire Over Past Transgender Comments

B. Simone Under Fire Over Past Transgender Comments

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Keke Palmer 'Trully Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Keke Palmer 'Trully Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults