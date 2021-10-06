Camila Cabello Ecstatic for Becoming First Hispanic Female Singer to Earn Diamond Status

Instagram Music

Racking up more than 10 million single sales of her hit song 'Havana', the former Fifth Harmony thanks her incredible co writers, producers and collaborator.

Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello is thrilled to be the first Hispanic singer to rack up more than 10 million single sales of her hit song "Havana".

On Monday, October 4, the former Fifth Harmony star was overjoyed to share her achievement with her Instagram followers.

"i am HONORED to be the first Hispanic female singer to earn a @riaa_awards Diamond single award and I hope this paves the way for many more incredible Latinx artists!!" Camila wrote on Instagram.

"thank you to my incredible co writers and producers Frank Dukes, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt, Pharrell Williams, Lou Bell, Brian Lee, Starrah and Young Thug for being my collaborator on this. and thank you to my amazing fans i love y'all," she added.

The Recording Industry Association of America's Gold & Platinum program tracks recording sales and achieving Gold, Platinum, or Diamond status is considered an impressive benchmark of success for any artist.

Gold status is conferred when an artist sells 500,000 minimum units, platinum status marks one million units, with diamond status bestowed at 10 million.

The hot track from her debut album, titled "Camila", was released in the summer of 2017. It was the best-selling digital single of 2018 according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

While Camila is the first Hispanic female singer to reach Diamond status, she is not the first Latina to score the feat. The 24-year-old songstress is the second Latina to earn the distinction, joining Cardi B who earned the title earlier with her own hit "Bodak Yellow".