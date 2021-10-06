Halle Berry and Jennifer Hudson to Be Feted at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Movie

The fourth annual event, which is presented by the Critics Choice Association, will also present 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins and 'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson among its honorees.

AceShowbiz - Oscar winners Halle Berry and Jennifer Hudson will be recognized by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) at its Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in December.

"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins and "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson are also among the honourees at this year's ceremony, where television achievements will be recognized for the first time.

Berry, who is still the only black woman to win a Best Actress Oscar, will be honored for her career, as well as for her directorial debut with Netflix biopic "Bruised", in which she also stars as disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice.

"Berry's iconic performances throughout her career have showcased her brilliance as an actor and blazed the trail for Black performers who have come after her. She has become the personification of excellence as she transitions from being in front of the camera to sitting in the director's chair," Shawn Edwards, CCA board member and executive producer of the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, told Deadline.

Anderson will receive the Producer Award for Television for his work as a producer of hit sitcom "Black-ish" and its spinoffs "Grown-ish" and "Mixed-ish", while Hudson will be handed the Actress Award for Film for her performance in the Aretha Franklin biopic, "Respect".

Jenkins, whose 2016 film "Moonlight" won a Best Picture Oscar, will receive the Director Award for Television for his critically acclaimed Amazon series "The Underground Railroad", about U.S. slaves' attempts to escape their plight.

"2021 was an incredible year of creativity and growth in film and television, and we're thrilled to be able to honor the changemakers who are making a difference," said CCA CEO, Joey Berlin.

"Jennifer both starred in and executive produced 'Respect', giving the performance of a lifetime. Barry transformed the small screen with his innovative and thought-provoking series, 'The Underground Railroad' which he wrote, executive produced and directed, and Anthony has become one of the most prolific and admired producers on television with 'black-ish', 'grown-ish', and 'mixed-ish'."

The event will be held in Los Angeles on December 6.