Ringo Starr Assembles More Than 100 Famous Drummers to Do 'Come Together' Cover for Charity
This project, which will benefit the WhyHunger initiative, has Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, the E Street Band's Max Weinberg and The Police's Stewart Copeland among the participants.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ringo Starr has assembled more than 100 expert drummers for an epic charity cover of The Beatles hit "Come Together".

Among the all-star percussionists appearing on the "Drum Together" project are Red Hot Chili Peppers sticksman Chad Smith, the E Street Band's Max Weinberg, The Police's Stewart Copeland, and 11-year-old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell.

The charity endeavour will benefit bosses at the WhyHunger initiative, who are working to "end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food" around the world.

In a statement, Starr said, "We all can agree that no kid should be hungry, and everyone should have access to nutritious food." He added, "This is a great cause that I've supported in the past and a great track - one of my favorite Beatles songs. So when Jim Keltner asked me to join all these other drummers I was happy to. Peace and love."

The cause has drawn drummers from the rock, pop, jazz and funk fields, including Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron, Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain, and fusion jazz drummer Jack Dejohnette.

Renowned session drummer Steve Jordan, who was tapped by The Rolling Stones members to take over for the late Charlie Watts, is also a participant.

The 10-minute video, which was posted to YouTube on Monday, October 4, seamlessly compiles footage of all the drummers in a Zoom-style split screen, as they are accompanied by various musicians and singers.

