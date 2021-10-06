 
 

Guy Pearce Miserable as He struggled With Fame

Guy Pearce Miserable as He struggled With Fame
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Hurt Locker' actor talks about his career and reveals he was 'ready to kill somebody' before taking a timeout as he was overwhelmed by the stresses of the industry.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Guy Pearce felt like he was "ready to kill somebody" at the height of his fame.

The actor shot to prominence on the Australian soap "Neighbours" and, after making the switch to Hollywood, he struggled to cope with his own fame and success.

"I went to America still carrying this baggage of not believing in myself or the value of my work, so I was extremely picky," he told Britain's The Independent newspaper.

"I had people around me saying I should do a superhero film, but I was only interested in films that felt heavy and psychological. I'd done five films back-to-back and was pretty spent, turning up to work every morning and growling at people. I was battling with myself all the time over whether it's just ridiculous and childish, faking stuff for a living."

  See also...

Guy - whose film credits include "L.A. Confidential", "The Hurt Locker", and "The King's Speech" - ultimately decided to take some time off because he was beginning to feel overwhelmed by the stresses of the industry.

"I was about ready to kill somebody, to be honest, so I took 18 months off, had a big old think about it and a bit of a lie-down and came back thinking actually, this is something that will keep me young," he explained. "It's a wonderful, youthful perspective on life. It was the decision of a thirty-something man, not an eight-year-old boy."

Guy played the part of Mike Young on "Neighbours" in the 1980s and he struggled to "make sense" of his own fame at the time.

"I hated the fame thing, really struggled with it," he said. "I knew Neighbours wasn't Shakespeare, but I was doing my best while knowing that I wasn't doing a great job - and yet, screaming girls chased us down the street. Trying to make sense of that was quite a test."

You can share this post!

Harvey Weinstein Secretly Mocked in 'Lord of the Rings' Movies by Director Peter Jackson

David Letterman's Longtime Sidekick Alan Kalter dies at 78
Related Posts
Guy Pearce Regrets 'His Comments About Handsy' Kevin Spacey

Guy Pearce Regrets 'His Comments About Handsy' Kevin Spacey

Guy Pearce Claims Kevin Spacey Got 'Handsy' on 'L.A. Confidential' Set

Guy Pearce Claims Kevin Spacey Got 'Handsy' on 'L.A. Confidential' Set

Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Dave Grohl Calls Piano Lesson Paul McCartney Gave His Daughter Crazy Full-Circle Moment

Dave Grohl Calls Piano Lesson Paul McCartney Gave His Daughter Crazy Full-Circle Moment

Celebrities Practicing Unconventional Relationships

Celebrities Practicing Unconventional Relationships

Bob Geldof Surprised by Family and Friends on 70th Birthday

Bob Geldof Surprised by Family and Friends on 70th Birthday