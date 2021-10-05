Hurricane Chris Vows He'll Never Diss Lil Nas X, Urges Others to 'Mind Your Business'

Instagram Celebrity

On the reason why he doesn't want to talk anything bad about the 'Montero' artist, the 'A Bay Bay' spitter believes that the openly gay rapper is 'standing up for what [he believes] in.'

AceShowbiz - Hurricane Chris refused to talk badly about Lil Nas X. While some other rappers slammed the latter for showing gay imagery in his videos and performances, the "A Bay Bay" spitter vowed that he'll never diss the "Montero" artist and urged others to "mind your business."

Chris spoke about Nas X when speaking on VladTV. "I watched the VH1 awards or whatever, I forgot, it was some award show I watched the other day. Yo, *laughs*. The more they say about him, he doin' more. It's like the more they say about him, he goin' even crazier and harder," he first stated.

"Them folks is standing up for what they believe in. You better just mind your business and don't say nothing... Them folks not to be played with," the 32-year-old added. "I don't beef with women, I don't beef with gay people. Boy, they know how to fight on a whole 'nother level. They fight ... dirty. They play how they play."

Among hip-hop stars who publicly criticized Nas X were Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) and Pastor Troy. When defending DaBaby amid backlash over his Rolling Loud controversy in July, Boosie argued in an Instagram video, "If I'm at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I'ma drag his a** offstage and beat his a**," referring to Nas X's BET Awards performance in which he kissed one of his female dancers on stage.

Despite drawing backlash for his homophobic remarks, Boosie remains defiant. "I just be feeling like sometimes I gotta speak up because, as far as straight people in the world, you don't have any opinion no more," he argued when speaking on "The Breakfast Club". "If you say anything, 'I'm straight, I like women,' it's vulgar. You can't brag on really smashing or your sexuality anymore... It's ran by the LGBT community."

As for Troy, he made his homophobic remarks back in June 2020. At that time, he shared a picture of Nas X in a bright-pink cowboy outfit from the recent Grammys. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Welp, Guess I won't be winning a GRAMMY...If this what I gotta wear... They love to push this s**t on Our Kids!!"