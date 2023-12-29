Mario Accused of Being 'Allergic' to Black Women After Showing Off New Girlfriend

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Let Me Love You' crooner comes under fire after he shared on Instagram Story a video of his new girlfriend sitting in a passenger seat in his car during a drive.

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mario just wanted to introduce his girlfriend to the world, but not everyone was happy with it. The "Let Me Love You" crooner accused of being "allergic" to black women after he shared a video of his lady on social media.

The 37-year-old posted the clip on Instagram Story. In the footage, his girlfriend could be seen sitting in the passenger seat of his car while flashing a big smile.

The woman's racial background remains unconfirmed. However, many people on Instagram were quick to attack Mario over his dating decision. "These n***as are really allergic to BW," one person opined, while another wrote, "Of course, and he be out here, pretending like he love black women," one critical commenter writes.

A third added, "Lol I never seen Mario with a black woman. I don't know why y'all are surprised [laughing emoji]. He seems like he only likes beckys." Someone else chimed in, "they refuse to get a BLACK woman lol."

While Mario has yet to respond to the criticism, some users came to his defense. "Why do everyone make it about color damn do we not care about personality anymore I’m pretty sure when he met her he didnt say ooo white women let me talk to her !! Maybe her vibes was right and she made him feel good inside and it’s didn’t matter if she was purple .. uugh I hate that people confine themselves smfh that's why love is dead now because it comes with to many stipulations," one person wrote. Another penned, "PEOPLE GOTTA FIND LOVE WHERE THEY CAN."

