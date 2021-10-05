Nick Cannon Says He Wants to Practice Celibacy After Birth of Baby No. 7

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

In a new interview on Revolt's 'Drink Champs', the 40-year-old 'Masked Singer' host shares that he's planning to live as a calibate for the time being.

Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon seemingly wants to take a break from having kids. In a new interview on Revolt's "Drink Champs", "The Masked Singer" host shares that he's planning to live as a calibate for the time being.

"I told you, man, I'm celibate right now," the "Wild 'N Out" star told DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. on Friday, October 1. "I'm going to see if I could make it to 2022."

He went on to say, "I'm trying to chill out though. I'm chillin', I'm kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking, I'm good right now."

When the hosts appeared to doubt his plan, Nick responded, "Nah, y'all said I ain't really. I'm saying I'm going in."

Nick has made headlines this past year for having four children with three different women in the span of a few months. The former husband of Mariah Carey, however, admitted that didn't understand what all the fuss was all about.

"Well, why do people question that?" Nick said during his appearance on "The Breakfast Club" in August. "I mean, because that's a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you're supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life and really that's just a classified property when you think about it."

In September, Nick insinuated that he's open to having more kids. When asked if he wants to have more kids if it's in the cards, Nick said, "If God's willing." He went on to explain, "If God sees it that way, then I'ma keep goin'."

Nick shares 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" actor is also a parent to 4-year-old son Golden and 10-month-old daughter Powerful Queen whom he shares with Brittany Bell. In June, Nick and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion and Zillion. Later that month, model Alyssa Scott confirmed the birth of their child baby Zen.