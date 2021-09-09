 
 

Nick Cannon Is Open to Having More Kids: 'If God Is Willing'

Nick Cannon Is Open to Having More Kids: 'If God Is Willing'
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 40-year-old 'Wild N Out' star is already a dad of seven kids, four of them were shared with four different women and born within one year of one another.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon is a proud father of seven beautiful kids. While some people think that it's a lot, the 40-year-old rapper and TV host is still open when it comes to expanding his family.

In a new interview with TMZ on Wednesday, September 8, the "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" star was asked how he is managing to have so many children. "It's just love. It's the aura. It's the essence," he said while smiling.

When asked if he wants to have more kids if it's in the cards, the former husband of Mariah Carey replied, "If God's willing." He went on to explain, "If God sees it that way, then I'ma keep goin'."

  See also...

Prior to this, Nick addressed having so many kids with different baby mamas in a Monday, August 9 episode of "The Breakfast Club". He told host Charlamagne Tha God that having children with one person was an outdated concept.

"Why do people question that? That's a Euro-centric concept when you think about the ideas of like, you'r supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life, and really that's just to classify property when you think about it," he reasoned. "Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, 'I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.' "

He also claimed that he's having kids "on purpose" after welcoming four children with four different women in the span of 6 months. "I don't have no accident," he said on "Nick Cannon Radio" back in July.

In addition to being a father to Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah, Nick is a parent to his and Brittany Bell's son Golden and daughter Powerful. The California native also welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abbey De La Rosa and son Zen with Alyssa Scott.

You can share this post!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Brendan Morais Apologizes for His 'Sarcasm' About Drama

Kodak Black Donates $20K for Daughter of Police Officer Who Died of COVID-19
Related Posts
Nick Cannon's GF Abby De La Rosa Had Miscarriage Before Falling Pregnant With Twins

Nick Cannon's GF Abby De La Rosa Had Miscarriage Before Falling Pregnant With Twins

Nick Cannon Insists DaBaby Should Be Educated Instead of Canceled for His Homophobic Rant

Nick Cannon Insists DaBaby Should Be Educated Instead of Canceled for His Homophobic Rant

Nick Cannon Suggests 'Verzuz' Battle Between Mariah Carey and R. Kelly

Nick Cannon Suggests 'Verzuz' Battle Between Mariah Carey and R. Kelly

Nick Cannon Gets Defensive About Having Seven Children With Four Women

Nick Cannon Gets Defensive About Having Seven Children With Four Women

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split