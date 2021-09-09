Nick Cannon Is Open to Having More Kids: 'If God Is Willing'

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 40-year-old 'Wild N Out' star is already a dad of seven kids, four of them were shared with four different women and born within one year of one another.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon is a proud father of seven beautiful kids. While some people think that it's a lot, the 40-year-old rapper and TV host is still open when it comes to expanding his family.

In a new interview with TMZ on Wednesday, September 8, the "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" star was asked how he is managing to have so many children. "It's just love. It's the aura. It's the essence," he said while smiling.

When asked if he wants to have more kids if it's in the cards, the former husband of Mariah Carey replied, "If God's willing." He went on to explain, "If God sees it that way, then I'ma keep goin'."

Prior to this, Nick addressed having so many kids with different baby mamas in a Monday, August 9 episode of "The Breakfast Club". He told host Charlamagne Tha God that having children with one person was an outdated concept.

"Why do people question that? That's a Euro-centric concept when you think about the ideas of like, you'r supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life, and really that's just to classify property when you think about it," he reasoned. "Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, 'I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.' "

He also claimed that he's having kids "on purpose" after welcoming four children with four different women in the span of 6 months. "I don't have no accident," he said on "Nick Cannon Radio" back in July.

In addition to being a father to Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah, Nick is a parent to his and Brittany Bell's son Golden and daughter Powerful. The California native also welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abbey De La Rosa and son Zen with Alyssa Scott.