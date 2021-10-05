 
 

Tony Bennett Doesn't Know He Has Alzheimer's Disease

According to his wife Susan, the 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' hitmaker is unaware of his Alzheimer's disease as she talks about his health issues in a new interview.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tony Bennett doesn't know he has Alzheimer's disease.

The music legend's wife, Susan Crow, has opened up about her husband's battle with the illness - which slowly destroys memory and thinking skills - and revealed he is not aware he is suffering and has moments where he is "more alert."

In an interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS News' "60 Minutes", Susan said, "Every day is different. Tony late at night, sometimes early in the morning, he's more alert, if I can use that word."

"So, I'll tell him, 'Tone, you're gonna be on 60 Minutes.' He's, like, 'Great.' I said, 'You remember that show, 60 Minutes he's, like, 'I do.' But in any other given moment, he won't know."

She then said, "He recognises me, thank goodness, his children you know, we are blessed in a lotta ways. He's very sweet. He doesn't know he has it."

Anderson clarified, "He doesn't know he has it?" to which Susan confirmed, "No.”

The legendary singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, and the "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" star recently retired from performing and released his final album, "Love for Sale", a collaborative LP with Lady Gaga, last week (end03Oct21).

His son Danny explained family's decision to cancel his tour, "This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors' orders."

"He'll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows. It's not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling," he added. "The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him. We don't want him to fall on stage, for instance - something as simple as that. We're not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical stand point… about human nature. Tony's 95."

