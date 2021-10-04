 
 

Tory Lanez Donates $50,000 to Haitian Immigrants Who Are Stuck in Southern Border in Texas

Tory Lanez Donates $50,000 to Haitian Immigrants Who Are Stuck in Southern Border in Texas
Instagram
Celebrity

In addition to handing out supplies like blankets and towels, the 'Convertible Burt' rapper entertains the refugees by singing and taking pictures with them.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez presses on with his philanthropic effort. On Saturday, October 2, the "Convertible Burt" rapper went down to the southern border in Texas to give Haitian immigrants live-saving supplies that are worth $50,000.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Canadian native shared a video that showed a chaotic situation at the border. "We out here... giving back to all the Haitian immigrants, all of our brothers and sisters, all of our black immigrants. A lot of these people have walked from Haiti to get here... and been walking for a long time," he said.

At the charity event, Tory handed out blankets, towels and other supplies to help the refugees. He also lifted their spirits by singing for them. He also set aside time to take pictures with the Haitians.

  See also...

Tory then turned to Twitter to encourage his fans to help the immigrants as well. "Truly heartbreaking to see all of the Hatian migrants having to live in the conditions they were in ... today I bought 50,000 $ worth of Essentials Products + Clothes for em ! Its not a game !! 2 things they really need are TENTS and TARPS .. contact [email protected] to help now," he tweeted.

Last month, Tory spent $50,000 to buy clothes for the needy and less fortunate in Baltimore. He also donated a total of $50,000 to 50 disadvantaged California families so they could pay bail fees for their loved ones.

"I've been advisory board member for United The People for like three years," the MC told some of the beneficiaries at that time. "So we've been doing this prison reform thing and helping people in these types of situations for a long, long, long time."

Tory, who has been entangled in legal trouble involving Megan Thee Stallion, went on to explain, "I know some of y'all haven't seen our loved ones for charges. That laws have changed on... And they just need representation too. Yeah, I'm in a better situation."

You can share this post!

Arnold Schwarzenegger Offers Sweet Tribute to Son Joseph Baena on His 24th Birthday
Related Posts
Tory Lanez Reportedly Seeking Plea Deal in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Reportedly Seeking Plea Deal in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Shuts Down Jail Speculations in New Album Announcement

Tory Lanez Shuts Down Jail Speculations in New Album Announcement

Tory Lanez Slapped With Lawsuit Over Alleged Hit and Run Accident After Sparking Jail Speculation

Tory Lanez Slapped With Lawsuit Over Alleged Hit and Run Accident After Sparking Jail Speculation

Tory Lanez Gives California Families $50,000 to Pay Bail Fees for Their Closed Ones

Tory Lanez Gives California Families $50,000 to Pay Bail Fees for Their Closed Ones

Most Read
Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy
Celebrity

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Tiffany Haddish Buys Oxygen Chamber Following LeBron James' Rave Review

Tiffany Haddish Buys Oxygen Chamber Following LeBron James' Rave Review

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Rapper Nines Sentenced to 2 Years in Jail After Pleading Guilty to Drugs and Money Laundering

Rapper Nines Sentenced to 2 Years in Jail After Pleading Guilty to Drugs and Money Laundering

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views