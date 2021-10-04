Tory Lanez Donates $50,000 to Haitian Immigrants Who Are Stuck in Southern Border in Texas

Instagram Celebrity

In addition to handing out supplies like blankets and towels, the 'Convertible Burt' rapper entertains the refugees by singing and taking pictures with them.

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez presses on with his philanthropic effort. On Saturday, October 2, the "Convertible Burt" rapper went down to the southern border in Texas to give Haitian immigrants live-saving supplies that are worth $50,000.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Canadian native shared a video that showed a chaotic situation at the border. "We out here... giving back to all the Haitian immigrants, all of our brothers and sisters, all of our black immigrants. A lot of these people have walked from Haiti to get here... and been walking for a long time," he said.

At the charity event, Tory handed out blankets, towels and other supplies to help the refugees. He also lifted their spirits by singing for them. He also set aside time to take pictures with the Haitians.

Tory then turned to Twitter to encourage his fans to help the immigrants as well. "Truly heartbreaking to see all of the Hatian migrants having to live in the conditions they were in ... today I bought 50,000 $ worth of Essentials Products + Clothes for em ! Its not a game !! 2 things they really need are TENTS and TARPS .. contact [email protected] to help now," he tweeted.

Last month, Tory spent $50,000 to buy clothes for the needy and less fortunate in Baltimore. He also donated a total of $50,000 to 50 disadvantaged California families so they could pay bail fees for their loved ones.

"I've been advisory board member for United The People for like three years," the MC told some of the beneficiaries at that time. "So we've been doing this prison reform thing and helping people in these types of situations for a long, long, long time."

Tory, who has been entangled in legal trouble involving Megan Thee Stallion, went on to explain, "I know some of y'all haven't seen our loved ones for charges. That laws have changed on... And they just need representation too. Yeah, I'm in a better situation."