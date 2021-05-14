 
 

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

Poking fun at the alleged design of footwear from the 'Jesus Walks' rapper's shoe line, the 'Power' co-creator posts, 'Kanye gonna have you fools walking around in these s**ts.'

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent isn't into the trend of buying everything that is released by Kanye West's Yeezy fashion line. After photos of what is believed to be new sandals from the Atlanta-born star's collaboration with Adidas surfaced online, the rapper-turned-actor can't help trolling his fellow hip-hop star over the footwear's design.

Posting an image of the said sandals on his Instagram page on Thursday, May 13, Fiddy wrote underneath it, "LOL Kanye gonna have you fools walking around in these s**ts. LMAO oh my God." He, however, later changed the caption to read, "@hahadavis is so stupid This is the new wave, talk all you want but y'all gonna be standing in line when these drop."

While 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, still expressed his disdain at the sandals, his edited caption was less about Kanye and more about comedian Carlos Davis, who has also given his take on the alleged Yeezy sandals.

"Come on Nih Kanye," he said in an audio posted on his own social media account, before jokingly blurting out hilarious names that may fit the sandals. "These the Garden of Eden 2. The Book of Eli 5. The Walking Dead Bred 11s," he exclaimed, "The Jerusalem 1. The Game of Thrones 8."

In the caption, Carlos wrote, "Kanye got y'all big stepping in these."

Many found Carlos' post amusing, as Supa Cent commented, "man when you started with the 'Come on Nih Kanye' I know you was bout to cut up." Another confessed, "I'm in teeeeeeeears."

Sharing the same sentiment with Carlos and 50 Cent about the footwear designs, a third user claimed, "Gon have yall looking like professional cave men." Another blasted the sandals, "What in the f**king flinstones."

Some others joined in to throw possible names for the sandals. "Passion of Christ sandals," one suggested, while another wrote, "The Red sea crosser 11's."

