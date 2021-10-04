 
 

Foogiano Surprises GF Renni Rucci With Proposal From Jail

On his now-fiancee's 30th birthday, Gucci Mane's artist treats the female rapper/model to a set of gifts, including a box of chocolate, a bouquet of flowers and a diamond ring.

AceShowbiz - Foogiano knew how to make his girl's birthday extra special though he wasn't there in person to celebrate it with her. On Renni Rucci's 30th birthday, the incarcerated rapper surprised his girlfriend with a proposal from jail.

It was Renni who broke the news of her engagement to her boyfriend. Clearly not being able to hide her excitement, she posted on Saturday, October 2 a series of videos and photos showing a bunch of gifts she received from her now-fiance.

Among the package delivered to her were a box of chocolate-covered strawberries and a bouquet of flower. However, what held the deepest meaning was a diamond ring that now sits on Renni's left ring finger.

The female rapper/model confirmed the status of their relationship in the caption. "Best birthday ever!" she gushed, before adding, "#dirtythirty from a girlfriend to fiancee @foogiano."

Renni's post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from her friends and followers. "YESSSSSS , CONGRATULATIONS," one wrote in the comments section. Another commented, "Congratulations & happy c day."

A third simply wrote, "Congrats boo!" A fourth user sent a similar message, "Congrats and happy Birthday Beauty!" Someone else added, "Congrats my love."

Foogiano and Renni started dating in 2020 after they connected to each other on Instagram. She revealed that their relationship was first strictly business before they developed romantic interest in one another. "We went from talking in the DMs about a studio session to being on the phone every day," she told HotNewHipHop in an interview.

Their relationship remains strong even after Foogiano got locked up behind bars. A few days prior to her birthday, she posted about missing her boyfriend. "miss tf out you @foogiano," she wrote along with a picture of her boo.

Foogiano, who is signed to Gucci Mane's record label 1017 Records, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in December 2020. He was released on a $50,000 bail, but was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and stay inside the state of Georgia.

However, he burned off his ankle monitor, which led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. He was arrested by federal agents in Memphis, Tennessee in March this year after being on the run for three months. In May, he was sentenced to five years in prison on charges related to his previous charges.

