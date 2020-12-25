 
 

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor
Instagram
Celebrity

A warrant is out for his arrest after the 1017 Records artist, who is still on probation stemming from a 2015 burglary, burns and ditches his ankle monitor.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Foogiano's legal issues keep piling up while he hasn't completed his punishment for a previous case. The artist, who is signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, is currently wanted by police after violating court's orders.

The rapper is reportedly now on the run after burning off his ankle monitor. According to Greensboro, Georgia newspaper The Herald-Journal, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Foogiano is still on probation stemming from a 2015 burglary. Earlier this month, he was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. During a hearing on December 14, a judge set his cash-only bail at $50,000 after hearing from three witnesses at the scene. He was also required to wear an ankle monitor and not leave Georgia.

After posting the bail on the same day, Foogiano reportedly went home and did not charge the bracelet, leaving him untraceable for several hours. When it came back online for officers, they found the monitor stopped working at the side of a highway in Barrow Country. The bracelet was allegedly burned off and Foogiano was nowhere to be found near the ankle monitor.

  See also...

On Monday, December 21, a judge approved a motion to revoke the 26-year-old star's warrant.

Foogiano, however, doesn't seem to intend to lay low after violating the court's orders. The "Gutta Baby" spitter has been updating his Instagram page with his new pictures and most recently made use of his social media account to promote his fellow hip-hop stars YSN Solid and YSN Trapp's new mixtape "MG2X".

"My mob just dropped @ysn_solid @ysn_trapp go stream that #Mg2x I got 3 on there," he wrote along with the album's cover art.

You can share this post!

Gleb Savchenko's Wife Alludes He's Not Responsible Amid Custody Battle
Related Posts
Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano Lashes Out After Being Blamed for Fatal Concert Shooting

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano Lashes Out After Being Blamed for Fatal Concert Shooting

Most Read
Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look
Celebrity

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez