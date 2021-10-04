Lizzo Dragged on Twitter for Calling Chris Brown Her 'Favorite Person' in the World

Instagram Celebrity

When crossing paths with the 'Look at Me Now' crooner at the '2021 Millennium Tour', the 'Good as Hell' singer enthusiastically asks to take a picture with him.

Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lizzo's interaction with Chris Brown at the "2021 Millennium Tour" doesn't please social media users. After she was caught calling the crooner her "favorite person" in the world, the "Rumors" raptress found herself being dragged on Twitter.

In a video surfacing online, the 33-year-old femcee was seen so excited to meet the "Look at Me Now" singer backstage. "Can I get a picture with you because you're my favorite person in the whole f**king world?" she asked. The two then posed for a picture together. Her dancers also took an opportunity to take a photo with the ex-boyfriend of Rihanna.

Many on the blue-bird app were upset with the meeting, given Chris' past. One person in particular wondered, "Lizzo's favourite person in the whole WORLD is Chris Brown?!?! Don't puss me off." Another chimed in, "not cHrIs bRoWn being lizzo's favourite person in the whole f**king world when there are 7.9 billion of us."

A third echoed similar sentiment, "Lizzo calling Chris brown her favorite person in the whole f**king world IM PISSED OFF MAN." A different user argued, "Lizzo tell me Chris Brown isn't really your 'favourite person in the f**king world", the man is scum. #lizzo #lizzocancelled." Someone else, meanwhile, penned, "I'm taking back my rumors streams.."

Some others, however, were quick to defend Lizzo. One in particular noted, "Not the timeline mad at Lizzo for taking a picture with Chris Brown but y'all aren't made anyone else for collaborating, taking pictures with/dating him ??????? The girls gotta stop picking & choosing chile."

Back in 2009, Chris was found guilty of felony assault against his ex, Rihanna. Then, in 2016, he was accused of "threatening a woman with a gun at his California home," according to CNN. In June this year, TMZ reported that he's under investigation for alleged battery on an unnamed woman. He allegedly smacked the back of her head following an altercation at his San Fernando Valley home.