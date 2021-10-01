 
 

Clare Crawley Appears to Shade Rumored Ex Dale Moss, Refuses to Speak on Their Split

The 'The Bachelorette' alum and the former football player are reported to have broken up 'for good' as they allegedly 'couldn't agree on some major issues.'

AceShowbiz - Clare Crawley is seemingly taking a jab at Dale Moss amid reports that they had ended their romance. The former "The Bachelorette" star took to her Instagram to vaguely address her current relationship status with the former football player in a lengthy post on Thursday, September 30.

"I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now… I'm choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship," Clare wrote in the post. As for the reason, the hairstylist said that it was "because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want."

The California native went on to explain, "What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I'm going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I'm sharing today."

"I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. actions speak for themselves," she concluded.

Clare and Dale are said to have broken up and "it's for good this time." An insider previously claimed that the two called it quits because they "couldn't agree on some major issues," including which state to live in and when they have to start having kids. "Dale and Clare have split again," the source spilled to the outlet. "This time it's for good. It didn't end well."

Clare and Dale got engaged in a November 2020 episode of Clare's "The Bachelorette" season. The two, however, split in January 2021 with Dale confirming the ending of their whirlwind romance in an Instagram post. The two sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this year as they were also spotted kissing in New York. Confirming the reunion, Dale said on "Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn" podcast, "We are definitely taking time and spending time together."

