 
 

Ed Sheeran Keeps Expanding Property Empire After Owning 27 Houses in London Alone

Ed Sheeran Keeps Expanding Property Empire After Owning 27 Houses in London Alone
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker has reportedly spent more than $5 million to buy new properties despite already owning an impressive 27 houses in London alone.

  • Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran has spent another $5.4 million (£4 million) on expanding his property empire.

The "Bad Habits" hitmaker already owns several properties in the U.K. - including an impressive 27 homes in London alone - and it has now been revealed he recently dropped another $5.4 million on new purchases for his empire.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, new documents show Ed spent $4 million (£3 million) through his Maverick Properties company - which he set up in 2015 with his manager Stuart Camp - in 2020 along with a further $1.3 million (£994,000) through his Maverick Commercial Properties.

The new purchases put Ed's total property value at an estimated £65 million ($87.5 million).

  See also...

Alongside his 27 London properties - which include homes in Covent Garden and Battersea - the Shape of You singer also owns a sprawling estate in Suffolk, which is comprised of five houses.

However, the chart-topping singer, who spent lockdown with his wife and kid in his countryside estate, was hit by multiple objections from local residents. They raised concerns about the various changes he's made or intended to make to his Suffolk estate.

"I just think people just need to mind their own business," he fired back.

The father of one couldn't understand why his neighbors were concerned about "wildlife" when he actually planted a number of trees. "There's load of animals. We let the meadow grow up," he explained.

The estate was dubbed "Sheeranville," but he insisted, "I didn't name it that. I actually tried to change the name of it to The Shire 'cause I love The Hobbit. But it got denied."

You can share this post!

The Lathums Debut Atop U.K. Albums Chart

Steven Van Zandt Almost Landed Lead Role on 'The Sopranos'
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran Maps Out European Tour Dates for 2022

Ed Sheeran Maps Out European Tour Dates for 2022

Ed Sheeran Says American Awards Shows Are Filled With Resentment and Hatred After MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran Says American Awards Shows Are Filled With Resentment and Hatred After MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran Reveals Plans to Send Sam Smith NSFW Gift

Ed Sheeran Reveals Plans to Send Sam Smith NSFW Gift

Ed Sheeran Baffled to Find Stormzy's Driving License in His House

Ed Sheeran Baffled to Find Stormzy's Driving License in His House

Most Read
Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly
Celebrity

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

Rihanna Leaves Yung Baby Tate in Tears With Support Following Body-Shaming Comments

Rihanna Leaves Yung Baby Tate in Tears With Support Following Body-Shaming Comments

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost Cries for Help as She Accuses Mom of Dumping Her in the Woods

'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost Cries for Help as She Accuses Mom of Dumping Her in the Woods

Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

Kylie Jenner Blasted by Disappointed Buyers for Using 'Paper-Thin' Material for Her Swimsuits

Kylie Jenner Blasted by Disappointed Buyers for Using 'Paper-Thin' Material for Her Swimsuits

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Leo Robinton

Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Leo Robinton