Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Son's Face Six Months After His Birth
The model/actress, who welcomed baby Sylvester 'Sly' Apollo with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in March, takes to Instagram Story to unleash photos of their 6-month-old baby.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski has finally shown her son's face. More than six months after welcoming Sylvester "Sly" Apollo with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the actress portraying Andie Hardy in "Gone Girl" treated fans to some pictures of the baby boy.

On Friday, October 1, the 30-year-old mom took to Instagram Story to post a photo of Sylvester sitting on a chair with a surprised look on his face. In the image, he could be seen wearing a blue-and-orange knit sweater with his name on it, an oversized red cap and orange socks.

The model went on to unleash a snapshot of the baby during lunch. In the second picture, the tot was seen smiling while trying on a pink fuzzy hat.

Emily gave birth to baby Sylvester on March 8. When sharing the baby news, she let out a picture of her breastfeeding her kid. In the accompaniment of the post, she wrote, "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

Emily went public with her pregnancy back in October 2020. In an essay for Vogue, she claimed that she and her husband Sebastian will not define the baby's gender until the child is 18. "When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' " she began sharing her thoughts on the matter.

"We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," she went on. "Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who - rather than what - is growing inside my belly."

