'Aladdin' Shut Down Again in Broadway After 'Additional Breakthrough Covid-19 Cases'

The production of the Disney classic tale on the Great White Way has been axed once again following another Covid-19 crisis after it briefly returned to the stage.

Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - The producers of Broadway's "Aladdin" are hoping for a little magic after cancelling performances for 10 days following another COVID crisis.

The musical stalled on Wednesday night (29Sep21) - a day after the show returned to the New Amsterdam Theatre following an 18-month shutdown - when at least one member of the troupe tested positive.

The production returned to the stage on Thursday with Disney bosses insisting no new cases had been detected after double-testing every cast members.

But it appears they spoke too soon - and all performances of the musical were scrapped on Friday (01Oct21).

The next planned performance is 12 October, according to Disney Theatrical Productions executives.

"Although negative PCR testing allowed us to move safely forward with last night's performance of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre, additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company today," a statement released on Friday read.

"Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew remain our top priority, we feel the prudent decision is to cancel performances starting tonight, Friday, 1 October, through Sunday, 10 October. We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover."

Blythe Adamson, the epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions on its Broadway shows, added, "Given my evaluation of this real-world data, I believe these positive cases are most likely related to an exposure from one positive case."

"This 12-day pause allows the Aladdin company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the Aladdin company gathers again."