Issa Rae Thanks Fans While Announcing That 'Insecure' Will End After Season 5

Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - The cast of "Insecure" is saying goodbye soon. On Wednesday, January 13, star and co-creator Issa Rae took to her Twitter account to announce that the hit HBO comedy series will end after its fifth season.

"Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn't have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO," Rae wrote on the blue bird app. "See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO."

In an interview with Deadline, Rae further said, "Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end." The best selling "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl" author continued, "We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn't have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience."

"I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters' stories to an end, on-screen at least," she added.

The script for season 5 of the Emmy-winning series has been completed that production is set to begin later this month. The new season will premiere on HBO this year, according to the network.

Based on Rae's online series "Awkward Black Girl", "Insecure" is about the trials, tribulations and twists of LA-based Issa Dee (Rae) as she negotiated love, life and friendship. Also starring on the series are Yvonne Orji as Molly Carter, Jay Ellis as Lawrence, Natasha Rothwell as Kelli and Amanda Seales as Tiffany DuBois among others.

Premiered on September 23, 2016, the series nabbed eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its fourth season, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Rae also earned two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy and two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Orji, meanwhile, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her performance on the series.