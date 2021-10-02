 
 

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker's mom takes to her Instagram account to celebrate the tot's birthday by sharing a poem and a sweet picture of her grandson, whose nickname is Papa Bear.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's son is loved on his first birthday. The "Anaconda" hitmaker's mom took to her Instagram account to celebrate the tot's birthday by sharing a sweet picture of her grandson, whose nickname is Papa Bear.

Alongside a cute picture of the baby, Carol Maraj penned a heartfelt poem in the caption. "Happy Birthday Papa Bear. I look into your eyes and I linger there. What striking good looks Papa Bear May you grow up to live against the status quo," so she wrote.

The Maraj matriarch went on to say, "But trust in Jesus as you go. May you make a difference in your generation , I pray. It's a pleasure to wish you Happy 1st Birthday."

Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed Papa Bear in September 2020. The Trinidadian star announced her pregnancy in July of that year by sharing snaps of a pregnancy photoshoot by photographer David LaChapelle. "#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she wrote at the time. "Thank you all for the well wishes."

Nicki initially hid her baby from public before she finally show her son's face to the public three months after his birth. Alongside several pictures of her baby, the "Starships" femcee gushed, "Thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama."

"Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me," Nicki added. "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

Following the birth of Papa Bear, Nicki shared that she's planning to grow her little family with more kids. Of being a first-time mom, the hip-hop star previouly said, "More patience & understanding with everyone. He makes me so happy."

