G-Eazy Ordered to Stay Away From Alleged Assault Victim Following Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Everything's Strange Here' rapper has been hit with a restraining order after he was taken into police custody for allegedly punching a man in a New York altercation.

Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - G-Eazy has been ordered to stay away from the guy he allegedly fought with in a New York nightclub.

The rapper has been charged with misdemeanour assault for allegedly punching a guy in the head at the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel, and the judge overseeing the case told G-Eazy to steer clear of his alleged victim in court on Friday (01Oct21).

The star was released without bail and is scheduled to be back in court next month (Nov21).

Following his arrest in September (21), sources told the New York Daily News the hitmaker, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, refused to leave a reserved spot in the VIP section of the club and a fight broke out, spilling onto the sidewalk.

A law enforcement insider told the outlet G-Eazy reportedly "punched a 32-year-old man in the face."

A few days following the alleged physical altercation, the musician was spotted attending MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. He showed no signs of injury when walking the red carpet and posing for photographers at the event.

This wasn't G-Eazy's first arrest. Back in May 2018, he was sent behind bars in Stockholm after he reportedly punched a security guard. The "I Mean It" rapper was later charged on suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics, and use of narcotics after authorities found approximately 1.5 ounces of cocaine.