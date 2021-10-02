 
 

Rapper Nines Sentenced to 2 Years in Jail After Pleading Guilty to Drugs and Money Laundering

Rapper Nines Sentenced to 2 Years in Jail After Pleading Guilty to Drugs and Money Laundering
Celebrity

The 'Crabs in a Bucket' hip-hop artist has been handed 28 months in prison after he was charged for drugs and money laundering following arrest for importing cannabis.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Nines has been sentenced to serve 28 months behind bars for importing cannabis into the U.K. from Spain and Poland.

The "Airplane Mode" hitmaker, real name Courtney Freckleton, and an associate, Jason Thompson, previously pleaded guilty to drugs and money laundering charges.

Sentencing them at Harrow Crown Court, Judge Rosa Dean said, "What a waste of all of that talent, to be sat in Wormwood Scrubs (prison)."

Nines topped the U.K. albums chart in 2020 with his record "Crabs in a Bucket", and picked up the Best Hip Hop Act at the MOBO Awards.

The rapper and Thompson were arrested in June (21) following a series of police raids.

  See also...

The duo admitted to conspiracy to import drugs but they denied two further counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis. Prosecutors later dropped those two charges.

The musician said he was "deeply ashamed" at having let people down and insisted he had a "great heart" as he mentioned his charity works in Brent and across London.

The judge responded by calling his character references "some of the best [they]'ve ever read."

"After that success I could have been anywhere in the world," he previously said in a 2020 interview with The Guardian. "I could have booked a flight and been chilling on a beach, but I'm hanging on the estate every day."

"I always wanted to take the hood with me and help everyone out," so he explained. "I wanted to make the ends feel part of it."

You can share this post!

Demi Lovato No Longer Sure About Having Kids

G-Eazy Ordered to Stay Away From Alleged Assault Victim Following Arrest
Related Posts
Rapper Nines Tops 2020 MOBO Awards With Five Nominations

Rapper Nines Tops 2020 MOBO Awards With Five Nominations

Most Read
Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly
Celebrity

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell