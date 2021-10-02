 
 

Jacqueline Bisset Dismissed From Goddaughter Angeline Jolie's Movie
The 'Rich and Famous' actress reveals she was due to share screen with her superstar goddaughter in hit movie 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' but her role was eventually recast.

AceShowbiz - Actress Jacqueline Bisset was set to star alongside her goddaughter Angelina Jolie in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith".

The action-comedy, starring Angelina and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, was due to be a family affair with Bisset also set to feature in the hit movie.

However, in an interview with People, the star revealed her role in the 2005 movie was cut and recast because she's "too British."

"The first film I got cut out of was (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) with Angelina," she explained. "Terence Stamp and I played Angelina and Brad Pitt's bosses."

They were very small parts, but it didn't work (in the film), and then they recast it with apparently two other actors. They said we were too British."

Bisset also revealed how she came to be the humanitarian's godmother, explaining that she was friends with Jolie's later mother, Marcheline Bertrand.

And she has nothing but good words to say about the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" actress, admitting, "I find her rather extraordinary... Her whole aura is breathtaking, and it's amazing how much she's changed in different stages (of life). She's evolved so much."

The 2005 movie is going to be revamped for TV. The new series is expected to debut in 2022.

Donald Glover is in charge of the project. He initially teamed up with his "Solo: a Star Wars Story" co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but she later left due to creative differences. They allegedly didn't see eye to eye on some plot points.

Demi Lovato No Longer Sure About Having Kids

Rapper Nines Sentenced to 2 Years in Jail After Pleading Guilty to Drugs and Money Laundering
