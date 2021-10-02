Suni Lee Explains Why She Refused to Meet Justin Bieber at Met Gala Despite Hailey Baldwin's Offer

Instagram Celebrity

The 18-year-old Olympic gold medalist shares on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that despite being a huge fan of the 'Stay' singer, she can't bring herself to meet him at the 2021 Met Gala.

AceShowbiz - Suni Lee is a huge fan of Justin Bieber that one may think she would agree to meet the singer right away. However, the 18-year-old Olympic gold medalist shares that she did the exact opposite when she's given an opportunity for it.

In a sneak peek of her appearance on the Thursday, September 30 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Suni recalls turning down Hailey Baldwin's offer to meet Justin when they were all attending the 2021 Met Gala earlier this month."I met Rihanna," she recalled to host Ellen DeGeneres. "I met Hailey Bieber-oh, my gosh, I love her."

The contestant of "Dancing with the Stars" season 30 went on to say, "I talked to her, and I was shaking, and I was like, 'Hi, I'm Suni.' And then I was just telling her how I was dancing to Justin Bieber's 'Stay' for my first 'Dancing With the Stars' dance. And she's like, 'You should tell him.' And I'm like, 'OK.' "

However, Suni changed her mind because she was too nervous to meet her idol. "Then when I got the chance to see him, I got too scared. I was like, 'I'm not doing it,' " she recounted the big night. Ellen was shocked, asking her, "You didn't walk over to him and say hi? He's so nice. He's so sweet."

The Auburn University freshman, who won three medals during the Tokyo Summer Olympics, admitted, "No, I was so scared."

In the episode, the first-ever Hmong American Olympic gymnast opened up about the time when she was a total Belieber. "Me and my sister, when we were younger, we had posters of him and blankets of him, and the posters have kissy marks on it with red lipstick," she shared. "So Justin, if you're watching, just forget that I said that/ Yeah, I really want to meet him."