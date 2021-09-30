Miranda Kerr Claims Evan Spiegel and Orlando Bloom Mirror Her and Katy Perry's Close Friendship

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - There is no bad blood between Miranda Kerr and ex-husband Orlando Bloom. In fact, the former couple has no problem getting along with each other's current partner. The model gushed about their friendly relationship in a recent interview.

During her appearance on the "Ladies First with Laura Brown" podcast on Tuesday, September 28, Miranda shared that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star gets along well with her current husband, Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. "From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me," she said.

The model, who is also close to Orlando's fiancee Katy Perry, went on to say, "It's incredible that we've been able to find other partners who work really well with us." She added, "Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind."

Miranda and Orlando tied the knot in 2010 before separating in 2013. They share 10-year-old son Flynn together. Meanwhile, the supermodel got married to Evan in 2017 and welcomed kids, Hart (3) and Myles (1). As for Orlando and Katy, the couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. They are also parents to daughter Daisy Dove, who was born in August 2020.

Miranda previously talked about her friendship with Katy on the "Moments with Candace Parker" podcast last month. "We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together," she shared at the time. "I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad."

As for her ex, Miranda said, "He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother," adding that the "Firework" singer actually "helps me deal with him."