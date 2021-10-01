 
 

Rege-Jean Page Joins Forces With 'Fargo' Creator for New Heist Movie

The 'Bridgerton' actor will star in the Netflix film, which is written and directed by Noah Hawley, and backed by the Russo brothers' AGBO production company.

  Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Bridgerton" star Rege-Jean Page will lead director Noah Hawley's new heist movie.

The Russo Brothers - whose films include "Avengers: Endgame" - are backing the "Fargo" creator on the new thriller - and he's booked the British hunk as his star. Hawley came up with the idea for the story, wrote it and he'll now direct.

The Russos' AGBO production partner Mike Larocca tells Deadline, "AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfil that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Rege-Jean Page."

The project will debut on Netflix, where the AGBO partners have already tasted success with the Chris Hemsworth action film "Extraction (2020)", and are set to launch Ryan Gosling's new movie "The Gray Man".

This will be another one of Rege-Jean's collaborations with Anthony and Joe Russo. He had worked with the brothers on "The Gray Man". Of the experience, he told Variety, "The freakiest thing about working on a Russo set is that the standards are so insanely high for everyone in every department that they don't police you through stuff."

"They're like, 'Here's this insanely difficult thing; do it,' " the 31-year-old actor elaborated further. "And then they just expect you to be able to do it, because they don't hire folks who can't."

Anthony himself was full of praises for Rege-Jean. "He knows how to embody a paradox really well, mean- ing he can be very attractive and alluring and seductive while at the same time being very threatening and dangerous," the one-half of the filmmaking duo raved.

