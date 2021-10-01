 
 

David Tennant Aboard 'Lupin' Creator's New Series About Russian Spy Alexander Litvinenko

ITV's head of drama, Polly Hill, has expressed her excitement about the former 'Doctor Who' star's casting as the murdered Russian dissident, and George Kay's scripts for the upcoming drama.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - David Tennant is set to play another real-life role as Alexander Litvinenko in a new drama series about the murdered Russian dissident.

The ex-KGB officer was fatally poisoned to death in 2006, sparking a Metropolitan Police investigation in London - officers worked for a decade to find Litvinenko's killers.

Margarita Levieva will play Litvinenko's widow, Marina, who demanded action and answers from British leaders, calling on them to name those responsible for her husband's death. He claimed he had been poisoned on the direct orders of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

His hospital bed interviews with police officers before his death in November 2006 led them to the two Russians culprits.

"Lupin" creator George Kay, who has written the screenplay for "Litvinenko", tells Deadline, "In late 2006, Alexander Litvinenko was a living witness to his own murder. He spent his dying days entrusting the Metropolitan Police with the details of what happened to him."

"It took those police and his remarkable widow, Marina Litvinenko, a decade to have those claims ratified. Their stamina, hard work and bravery are what make this not only an essential story of our times but a privilege to be asked to write."

Former "Doctor Who" star Tennant recently played serial killer Dennis Nilsen in acclaimed TV drama "Des", and ITV's head of drama, Polly Hill, is thrilled to land him as the star of the network's new real-life drama.

"After David's incredible performance as Dennis Nilsen I'm delighted he returns to ITV to play Alexander Litvinenko in the incredible story of his murder," she says in a statement. "George Kay's scripts are brilliant and this is an important story that documents a long police investigation and a powerful campaign for justice by his wife Marina. It is going to make a compelling drama."

