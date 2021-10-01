Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

WENN/Jlnphotography Celebrity

After not being invited to the 'Sucker for Pain' rapper's 39th birthday celebration, the 'Super Bass' raptress explains that she and the man who 'changed' her life are actually not in the same state.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is setting the record straight that there's no hard feelings after Lil Wayne didn't invite her to his birthday party. After her sarcastic reaction toward the "Sucker for Pain" rapper's bash started to circulate, the "Anaconda" hitmaker insisted that her comment was only "lil jokey joke."

Making use of her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 30, the Trinidadian-born raptress shared a message regarding her comment after being left out from Wayne's 39th birthday bash. "Can't even joke nomo chile," she wrote.

"These blogs so thirsty to post smthn for y'all to hate under. The obsession is a diff kinda real," Minaj added. The "Super Bass" rapper then explained, "We weren't even in the same state. Just a lil jokey joke between me & my boo [Mack Maine]."

Near the end of her post, Minaj went on saying, "Have a blessed day y'all. I sure will. That's why ya'll pressed." She also added a hashtag that read, "#HappyPapaBearDay," as she's currently celebrating the first birthday of her son on September 30, whom she lovingly calls Papa Bear.

Minaj's statement came after she commented under a group picture of Wayne having fun at his party. "I had so much fun," she commented. Maine then replied to her comment, explaining that the particular gathering was thrown together at the last minute.

"Lawwwdddd," Maine wrote. "Don't do it like that Nicketo!!! This s**t was so last minute. We could run it back deaux it wasn't complete without you." Also chiming in was Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter. "They always do that s**tttttt," she said. "They did it to me last time sis it's okay!"

Despite not being invited to the dinner, Minaj still showed love for Wayne. On his birthday, she took to her Instagram Story where she posted the first picture they ever took together in 2009. "Happy Birthday to my everything [Wayne]," she wrote after stating, "The 1st pic I ever took w the man that changed my life."