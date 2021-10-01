Officials Issue Warning as 27 People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Luke Bryan's Concert

Instagram Music

The Livingston County Health Department reveals that that 27 concertgoers test positive following the country musician's recent stop of his Farm Tour 2021 which was attended by roughly 20,000 people.

AceShowbiz - The Livingston County Health Department has issued warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a Luke Bryan concert. On Thursday, September 30, health officials revealed that 27 concertgoers tested positive following the event, which was attended by roughly 20,000 people.

"Twenty-seven individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the outdoor concert," LCHD officials said in a statement. "During the case investigations conducted by LCHD and other local health departments, it was determined that other attendees may have been exposed."

Health department officials also encouraged those who were present at the concert to take COVID-19 test even if they are vaccinated. "In addition, attendees should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 through Oct. 3 and wear a face covering while in public areas," they said.

Taking place near Fowlerville on Saturday, September 18, the concert is one of Luke's stops of his Farm Tour 2021.

The country singer himself revealed in April that he got COVID-19, prompting him to skip the first live "American Idol" episode for the current season. Paula Abdul, an original judge on the talent show when it aired on FOX, was tapped to join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry on the panel.

"I'm sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show," Luke wrote on Twitter at the time. "I tested positive for COVID but I'm doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

Of his recovery, Luke told PEOPLE that his wife Caroline helped him a lot. "Certainly the key to feeling better for having COVID was, you know, I was very fortunate to not have a long, long set of symptoms and stuff. ... It was still quite challenging for a couple of days, but thank God for just, certainly, health," he shared. "There were times when Caroline was nursing me back to health, so I was certainly amazed to move through that."

He continued, "And now, looking back on the past going into a year and a half, I mean, the main thing that's got us through is certainly your friends and your family and praying that everybody can see the side of certainly this pandemic."