 
 

Officials Issue Warning as 27 People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Luke Bryan's Concert

Officials Issue Warning as 27 People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Luke Bryan's Concert
Instagram
Music

The Livingston County Health Department reveals that that 27 concertgoers test positive following the country musician's recent stop of his Farm Tour 2021 which was attended by roughly 20,000 people.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Livingston County Health Department has issued warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a Luke Bryan concert. On Thursday, September 30, health officials revealed that 27 concertgoers tested positive following the event, which was attended by roughly 20,000 people.

"Twenty-seven individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the outdoor concert," LCHD officials said in a statement. "During the case investigations conducted by LCHD and other local health departments, it was determined that other attendees may have been exposed."

Health department officials also encouraged those who were present at the concert to take COVID-19 test even if they are vaccinated. "In addition, attendees should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 through Oct. 3 and wear a face covering while in public areas," they said.

Taking place near Fowlerville on Saturday, September 18, the concert is one of Luke's stops of his Farm Tour 2021.

  See also...

The country singer himself revealed in April that he got COVID-19, prompting him to skip the first live "American Idol" episode for the current season. Paula Abdul, an original judge on the talent show when it aired on FOX, was tapped to join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry on the panel.

"I'm sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show," Luke wrote on Twitter at the time. "I tested positive for COVID but I'm doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

Of his recovery, Luke told PEOPLE that his wife Caroline helped him a lot. "Certainly the key to feeling better for having COVID was, you know, I was very fortunate to not have a long, long set of symptoms and stuff. ... It was still quite challenging for a couple of days, but thank God for just, certainly, health," he shared. "There were times when Caroline was nursing me back to health, so I was certainly amazed to move through that."

He continued, "And now, looking back on the past going into a year and a half, I mean, the main thing that's got us through is certainly your friends and your family and praying that everybody can see the side of certainly this pandemic."

You can share this post!

Morgan Wallen Prohibited From Attending 2021 CMA Awards

Justin Bieber Posts About Jesus' Love While Hailey Baldwin Shares Wedding Photo on Their Anniversary
Related Posts
Luke Bryan Bounces Back From COVID With Three-Year Work Commitments

Luke Bryan Bounces Back From COVID With Three-Year Work Commitments

Luke Bryan Learns About Story He Fathered Maren Morris' Baby Boy From His Mother

Luke Bryan Learns About Story He Fathered Maren Morris' Baby Boy From His Mother

Luke Bryan Gets Candid About Tough Part of His COVID-19 Battle

Luke Bryan Gets Candid About Tough Part of His COVID-19 Battle

ACM Awards 2021: Luke Bryan and Maren Morris Top Winner List

ACM Awards 2021: Luke Bryan and Maren Morris Top Winner List

Most Read
Fat Joe and Ja Rule Avoid R. Kelly Collabs During 'Verzuz' Battle: 'He's Flawed'
Music

Fat Joe and Ja Rule Avoid R. Kelly Collabs During 'Verzuz' Battle: 'He's Flawed'

Donald Trump Loses Attempt to Dismiss Eddy Grant's Lawsuit

Donald Trump Loses Attempt to Dismiss Eddy Grant's Lawsuit

Jesy Nelson Burst Into Tears in First Interview Since Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Burst Into Tears in First Interview Since Leaving Little Mix

J Balvin Accuses Latin Grammys of Disrespect for Lack of Reggaeton Nominees

J Balvin Accuses Latin Grammys of Disrespect for Lack of Reggaeton Nominees

Ashanti Feels Blessed as She's Re-Recording Debut Album After Reclaiming Masters

Ashanti Feels Blessed as She's Re-Recording Debut Album After Reclaiming Masters

Zac Brown Band Cancels Shows After Lead Singer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Zac Brown Band Cancels Shows After Lead Singer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Camilo Dominates 2021 Latin Grammy Nominees With 10 Nods

Camilo Dominates 2021 Latin Grammy Nominees With 10 Nods

Kanye West Replaces Chris Brown's Vocals With His Own Voice on 'New Again'

Kanye West Replaces Chris Brown's Vocals With His Own Voice on 'New Again'

Watch Coldplay and BTS Singing 'My Universe' From 'Three Different Planets' in Its Visuals

Watch Coldplay and BTS Singing 'My Universe' From 'Three Different Planets' in Its Visuals

Lil Peep's Record Label Accused of Refusing to Pay Royalties

Lil Peep's Record Label Accused of Refusing to Pay Royalties

Dolly Parton Feels 'Honored and Flattered' After Lil Nas X Covers Her Song 'Jolene'

Dolly Parton Feels 'Honored and Flattered' After Lil Nas X Covers Her Song 'Jolene'

Bastille Turn Down Interviews and TV Gigs Due to Frontman's Body Dysmorphia

Bastille Turn Down Interviews and TV Gigs Due to Frontman's Body Dysmorphia

Sturgill Simpson Reveals Vocal Cord Rupture After Calling Off Shows

Sturgill Simpson Reveals Vocal Cord Rupture After Calling Off Shows