Justin Bieber Posts About Jesus' Love While Hailey Baldwin Shares Wedding Photo on Their Anniversary

Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appeared to have different ways in celebrating their third wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the "Peaches" hitmaker posted about Jesus' love while his model wife shared a sweet tribute on her social media page.

"Jesus loves me," the 27-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post he shared on Thursday, September 30. He added, "That's as good as it gets." In a separate post, he shared a lengthier message about how God has "forgiven" him for his past actions and is currently guiding him on the right path.

The second post read, "I believe God is in control of every aspect of my life. I believe God loves me and that I'm always on his mind." In the note, Justin went on to say, "I believe I am being lead by God's spirit and that I am protected and hidden from the enemy."

"I believe I am forgiven for every wrong action or thought in my past, present and future," the post continued. "God is working everything that the enemy meant for evil and he is working it together for good." In the caption of his post, he stated, "GOD HAS BEEN WITH US THIS WHOLE TIME."

While Justin said nothing about the wedding anniversary, Hailey shared a sweet tribute on her Instagram page. The 24-year-old model uploaded a series of black-and-white wedding photos. In the first slide, the couple was pictured sharing a kiss. "9.30," she simply captioned the post.

Fans of the couple quickly caught on to the oddly timed posts. One user bluntly asked, "How can you humiliate your wife on your wedding anniversary so badly. So publicly. That's not a man of God. You should be ashamed of yourself."

Justin and Hailey married for the second time in a lavish ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff waterfront resort in 2019. Their second wedding ceremony was held about a year after they tied the knot at a New York City courthouse.