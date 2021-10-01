 
 

Sean Penn Agrees to Complete 'Gaslit' Filming After COVID Vaccinations Stand-Off

Sean Penn Agrees to Complete 'Gaslit' Filming After COVID Vaccinations Stand-Off
WENN/ATP
TV

Two months after his refusal to be back on the set, the actor playing John Mitchell in the political drama series and the producers have finally found a way to accommodate his demands.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sean Penn has broken his deadlock with "Gaslit" producers after they found a way to accommodate his COVID vaccination demands.

Penn refused to return to the set of the political drama until the entire cast and crew was vaccinated, but he has agreed to complete his shoot schedule with those who have received their jabs.

He returned to work on the limited series on Thursday, September 30, according to Deadline, over two months after Penn told producers his work with his pro-vaccine organization CORE was too important to him and he couldn't step foot on a sound-stage again until everyone he was working with had been vaccinated for the virus.

The production, also starring Julia Roberts, continued without Penn while he and studio bosses attempted to find a way forward. As a result, Penn has now been assured the entire crew he'll be working with for the next two weeks is vaccinated.

  See also...

At one point during the negotiations, Penn even offered to recruit his CORE volunteers to administer mandatory vaccinations on set, free of charge.

Back in August, Penn emphasized his stance on COVID vaccination during an interview with CNN. "I do believe that everyone should get vaccinated," he said. "I believe it should be mandatory, like turning your headlights on in a car at night."

"But obviously that's not going to happen tomorrow and yet, at least it can happen in some areas and businesses, a lot of businesses are starting to take the lead on that," he went on explaining. "So I'll go back to 'Gaslit,' I'll go back when I can be assured that 100 percent of the crew has gotten vaccinated."

Penn plays former U.S. leader Richard Nixon's Attorney General, John Mitchell, in the drama, inspired by the Slate podcast "Slow Burn".

You can share this post!

Morgan Wallen Prohibited From Attending 2021 CMA Awards

Officials Issue Warning as 27 People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Luke Bryan's Concert
Related Posts
Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Armie Hammer Replaced by Dan Stevens in 'Gaslit'

Armie Hammer Replaced by Dan Stevens in 'Gaslit'

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Join Forces for Watergate Series 'Gaslit'

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Join Forces for Watergate Series 'Gaslit'

Most Read
Nick Cannon Covers Kevin Hart's Private Jet With His 'Whole Face' to Promote His New Show
TV

Nick Cannon Covers Kevin Hart's Private Jet With His 'Whole Face' to Promote His New Show

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Looking Sexy While Filming New TV Show

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Looking Sexy While Filming New TV Show

Wendy Williams 'Stressed Out' and 'Not Ready' for Show Return After Psych Issues Hospitalization

Wendy Williams 'Stressed Out' and 'Not Ready' for Show Return After Psych Issues Hospitalization

Akon's Wife on Rumors She's Appearing on 'RHOA' : It's a 'Fake Wife'

Akon's Wife on Rumors She's Appearing on 'RHOA' : It's a 'Fake Wife'

Report: 'RHOBH' Reunion Mostly Consists of Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen's Fighting

Report: 'RHOBH' Reunion Mostly Consists of Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen's Fighting

Akbar V and Tommie Lee Have a Screaming Match While Filming 'The Conversation'

Akbar V and Tommie Lee Have a Screaming Match While Filming 'The Conversation'

Internet Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Arguing With Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy' Set

Internet Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Arguing With Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy' Set

50 Cent Gets Candid Why He Gave Pastor Role in 'Black Mafia Family' to Snoop Dogg

50 Cent Gets Candid Why He Gave Pastor Role in 'Black Mafia Family' to Snoop Dogg

'Wendy Williams Show' Delayed Further as Host Still Struggles With 'Ongoing Medical Issues'

'Wendy Williams Show' Delayed Further as Host Still Struggles With 'Ongoing Medical Issues'

'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Abrupt Exit Over Lie, Unexpected Split

'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Abrupt Exit Over Lie, Unexpected Split

'SNL' Star Beck Bennett Leaves the Show, 3 New Cast Members Join Season 47

'SNL' Star Beck Bennett Leaves the Show, 3 New Cast Members Join Season 47

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Show Off Their Skills as Blind Auditions Continue

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Show Off Their Skills as Blind Auditions Continue

Millie Bobby Brown Might Get Her Own 'Stranger Things' Spin-Off Series

Millie Bobby Brown Might Get Her Own 'Stranger Things' Spin-Off Series