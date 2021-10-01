 
 

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

After Ayesha argues that embracing natural body is no excuse for unhealthy lifestyle, the 'Rainbow Cadillac' raptress claims that Ayesha gets 'triggered' by her name 'Baby.'

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yung Baby Tate isn't ashamed of her body. After showing her belly at the Afropunk festival, she has received of tons of body-shaming comments and one of the critics was Ayesha Howard, who lists musical artist as one of her professions on her Instagram bio.

Shutting down the Internet trolls, Tate posted on her own account on Wednesday, September 29 a picture from her weekend performance. In the image, she proudly flaunted her stomach in a leopard-themed outfit.

"As Queen Bey once said, 'wanna see some REAL A$$?! Baby here's your chance!' Shoutout to all my natural bellied bodies," she wrote in the caption. Sharing a message of body positivity, she continued, "I see you, I am you, I love you. No matter WHAT my body looks like, it is MINE and I love it! Please go project your insecurities onto a piece of paper, burn it, and throw it away. Then go look in the mirror and tell yourself how much you are loved."

Ayesha, however, disagreed with Tate, believing that embracing natural look is no excuse for unhealthy lifestyle. "But even outside of surgery black women we have to stop defending our bad habits!" she argued. "I'm all for being natural and loving the skin you are in but that's not just what a natural body looks like that's a natural body with no discipline, structure and poor eating habits in their lifestyle."

"A bbl and lipo isn't the only way to achieve a flat stomach and toned butt! Girls that work out don't look like this!" Ayesha further dissed the 25-year-old singer. "And she's a performer she should want the best for herself and around it's not just about looks but in her job presentation is everything and she needs to be healthy enough to do it!"

Urging other black women to start leading a healthy lifestyle, she concluded her message, "Black woman lose the attitudes and stop making excuses for yourselves you are queens and you should live and practice healthy lifestyles to maintain your health and image PERIOD!!"

Tate caught wind of Ayesha's comment and she wrote back, "Everyone is saying imma eat the unmarried Ayesha up for her comments on my belly but honestly her life is rocky enough. I think she saw the world 'baby' in my name and got triggered so I'll give her a pass on this beautiful WEDnesday."

The "I Am" raptress didn't stop there, though. In another Instagram post, she posted a video featuring a picture of someone about to explode a balloon with a needle. "When a girl with t1ttee implaints talks sh1t about my natural body," she wrote over the clip, referencing Ayesha's previous confession that she had a breast surgery after giving birth to her son Jason.

