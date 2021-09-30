 
 

'Power' Star Rotimi and Fiancee Vanessa Mdee Unveil 1st Glimpse of Newborn Son

The Andre Coleman depicter on the Starz series and his fiancee take to their respective Instagram accounts to announce the arrival of their first child along with his picture.

  • Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Power" and "Coming 2 America" actor Rotimi and his fiancee Vanessa Mdee are officially first-time parents. The engaged couple has welcomed their first child together, a son named Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho, less than a month after revealing the pregnancy.

Both the happy father and mother took to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, September 29 to share the happy news and offer the first glimpse of their newborn son. The pair uploaded an identical post featuring a picture of the baby's tiny hand holding onto his parents. Both Rotimi and Vanessa simply captioned it with the baby's name.

Their posts were soon flooded with congratulatory messages from their friends and followers. "Congrats brother," one wrote to Rotimi. Another left a comment under his post, "Congrats my bro!!!"

"Auuuu mommy congratulations my love," a friend of Vanessa commented on her post. Another added, "Baby Seven May God Keep You under His protection always and forever! Congratulations my loves God is Good! No more secrets for NOW."

Rotimi, whose real name is Olurotimi Akinosho, returned the well wishes as he wrote in the comments section of The Shade Room's post about his baby's arrival, "Appreciate the love #Blessings to you all."

Earlier this month, Rotimi and Vanessa announced they're expecting their first child together to PEOPLE. "We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge," they said at the time. "We love it."

The 33-year-old Tanzanian singer went on dishing on her "smooth pregnancy." She said, "He's been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It's been much harder in these final weeks because he's preparing his arrival, but all in all we've been super blessed."

A week before welcoming their first child, Rotimi and Vanessa shared photos from her baby shower.

